Premier League MD 19: Leicester City Take On Liverpool In Blockbuster Boxing Day Clash

Boxing Day is upon us, much to the dismay of Pep Guardiola and Nuno Espirito Santo. After some impressive showings on Matchday 18, the Premier League sides will have little time to recuperate, with all the 20 Premier League sides in action on December 26, Boxing Day. Here is a look at some of the key Boxing Day Premier League fixtures.

Boxing Day Premier League fixtures: Leicester City vs Liverpool

Leicester City will be afforded little rest after the 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium last weekend as they welcome league leaders Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool have a game in hand over second-placed Leicester City and third-placed Manchester City and also have a 10 and 11-point lead over the two. Jurgen Klopp's side will be high on confidence after securing the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City will still be reeling from the defeat against Man City. However, the Foxes have been one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League this season. With Liverpool weary from the journey from Qatar, Leicester City could very well put a dent in Liverpool's 10-point lead.

Boxing Day Premier League fixtures: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Manchester United's season has been erratic at best. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have had the better of most of the teams above them in the Premier League table. Getting a result against the sides placed below them, however, has been the problem. Man United suffered a shock defeat away at Vicarage Road last weekend to a Watford side with just one win in the league prior to Man United's visit. Newcastle United, on the other hand, registered a win against Crystal Palace last weekend at St. James' Park, thanks to Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan had to wait 26 games before netting his first goal for the Magpies. The win against a stubborn Crystal Palace side could do wonders for Newcastle ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Boxing Day Premier League fixtures: Wolves vs Manchester City

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo will not be too happy with the fact that his side face Manchester City on Boxing Day and then Liverpool just under 48 hours later. Nevertheless, the Wolves boss will look to do Liverpool a favour at the Molineux Stadium on Boxing Day. Wolves have proven to be a sticky fixture for Pep Guardiola's side in recent years. In fact, the last time these sides met, Wolves emerged winners at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of Adama Traore's exploits. However, with Kevin De Bruyne in terrific form, Wolves will be hard-pressed to repeat that result.

Boxing Day Premier League fixtures: Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Everton and Arsenal played out a less-than-convincing draw at Goodison Park last week. However, with Mikel Arteta now at the helm, it will be interesting to see how the former Gunner lines up his Arsenal side. The newly appointed Arsenal manager will be up against an injury-ravaged Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium. Facing a depleted Bournemouth side could give Arteta the perfect opportunity to implement the Guardiola-esque techniques he may have picked up during his time with Manchester City.

