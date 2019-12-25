From Coutinho To Bale, These Players Have Lost Their Transfer Market Value In 2019

In the 2019 season, several players have managed to shift to their dream club. Obviously, this also comes with a lot of expectations. While some have managed to deliver, there have been players who have struggled and found themselves short of game time. We look at players whose market value has gone down.

Transfer Market Value: Gareth Bale

The Welsh star secured his move to Bernabeau in 2013. It made him the highest-paid player with £100 million. While he has added a lot of trophies to his resume, his stint with Spanish side has seen him struggling with form and injuries. Bale doesn't seem to have a bright future with Real Madrid. His market value too seems to have dropped. In the current scenario, Bale's value is worth just £34 million. It is down from £68 million a year ago.

Transfer Market Value: Philippe Coutinho

The former Liverpool star Coutinho has been the biggest loser in terms of drop in market value. Coutinho, who flopped at Barcelona, is now on loan at Bayern Munich. He has seen his transfer value go down by £60million, which is almost a 50 per cent reduction. After struggling in Spain, Coutinho has found his confidence back with Bayern Munich, scoring seven times in 22 games this season. He also scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Werder Bremen. While these may be good numbers, a lot more is expected out of Coutinho.

Transfer Market Value: Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar was on the radar of clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal due to his exploits with Monaco. He signed for Atletico Madrid for £60 million. The midfielder has struggled to find his feet in Spain and has seen his value drop to just £25 million.

Transfer Market Value: Cavani, Marcelo, Samuel Umtiti

Real Madrid's longest-serving left-back Marcelo has seen his market valuation drop by £43 million to just £17 million. Another Los Blancos star, Marco Asensio, has also seen his value drop to just £34 million due to his trouble with injuries. Barcelona pair Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets have seen their value drop due to their age. Both the players have lost £34 million of their value. They are now worth £21 million and £30 million respectively. Edinson Cavani, Samuel Umtiti and Nabil Fekir have also seen their value go down by £25 million.