Igor Stimac gets second red card of SAFF Championship, gets sent off versus Kuwait - WATCH

On Tuesday, the Indian National Football Team was again in action at the SAFF Championship game, and yet again India's head coach Igor Stimac became the bearer of the headlines. Stimac, who had earlier received a red card in the tournament during India vs Pakistan match, once again came at the end of a referee's booking in the India vs Kuwait game. While it was an obstruction in the on-field play that got him red last time, what went wrong this time? read on.

3 things you need to know:

India played Kuwait in Group A game of the SAFF Championship 2023 on Tuesday

India have beaten Pakistan and Nepal in the tournament

Sunil Chhetri once again scored for India

India vs Kuwait: SAFF Championship Group A game

After attaining comfortable victories over Pakistan and Nepal, India played Kuwait in their Group A game of the SAFF championship on Tuesday. It was an end-to-end game that saw almost equal possession, moreover, there was no separation on the scoreboard as well. India scored the first at the halfway mark courtesy of Sunil Chhetri's perfect placement.

That's Mind-blowing Cross Flip Shot Nestled Into Goal , Highly Anticipated Goal From Sunil Chhetri Volley By Anirudh Thapa From Corner.

India 1 - Kuwait 1 #sunilchhetri #blueatigers #indianfootballteam #SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/XHLUGPa7xs — The Voice of Sikkim (@thevoicesikkim) June 28, 2023

Team India were on course to register a third straight victory but an unfortunate own goal by Anwar Ali in the added time brought Kuwait back on level terms. 1-1 turned out to be the bottom line of the match.

Igor Stimac receives another red in SAFF Championship

After a show of passion in the Ind vs Pak game, Igor Stimac got himself under the radar of officials once again and received the ultimate penalty for the second time in SAFF Championship 2023. The Croatian was animated at the sidelines on Tuesday's match and was cautioned at the half-time stage for consistently objecting to the way referring was done in the match. Stimac continued to protest and was eventually sent off in the 81st minute of the match.

As a consequence of the red card, India, who have qualified in the semi-final of the tournament, will play the crucial encounter without their coach guiding them from the sidelines. The Sunil Chhetri-led side has already taken on Nepal with a similar disadvantage.