Inter Milan Donate €100,000 For Coronavirus Research As Italy Reels Under Fear

Serie A giants Inter Milan have donated €100,000 towards coronavirus research. Italy has been gripped with the outbreak of the contagious virus. It is reported that over 100 people have died in the country already. Meanwhile, the number of those infected with the virus has gone on to increase in the past few days.

Serie A coronavirus outbreak: Inter Milan coronavirus research outreach

🔬 | RESEARCH



FC Internazionale and Steven Zhang have made a donation to the L. Sacco Hospital's Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences



The statement 👉 https://t.co/WUuaXXVxR7#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) March 4, 2020

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has donated the amount to the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences at the Sacco Hospital in Milan. This announcement was made by the club recently amid a growing number of cases in the European country. The Italian government, on Thursday, had announced that all sporting events would be played behind closed doors. This also included Serie A games which would be played without the presence of fans for the next one month. It is also reported that the government would extend the one-month period beyond April if the situation doesn’t improve.

Serie A coronavirus outbreak: Inter Milan coronavirus research update

The statement released by Inter Milan claimed that the club has an inseparable bond with the city of Milan. They were proud of the dedication of the hospital staff towards their efforts in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. The statement claimed that the club have been keeping a close watch on the situation. Focus should be only on public health and security, said the Inter president in the statement.

Serie A coronavirus outbreak: Juventus vs Inter Milan to be played on Sunday, March 8

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has seen the postponement of several Serie A fixtures in the past two weeks. Inter Milan were to play against Juventus last week but the game has been postponed to Sunday, March 8. Meanwhile, the Coppa Italia semi-final clash between Juventus and AC Milan has also been postponed indefinitely.

