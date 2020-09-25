Nacho Fernandez Set To Leave Real Madrid, Serie A Clubs Looking To Sign Spanish Defender

From arguably the most successful era in Real Madrid's history, when the club won four Champions League titles in five seasons, several top players including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric donned the white shirt. Some players, though, never quite received adequate praise despite their efforts whenever called up by the manager. Nacho Fernandez stands as one such player, who played an impressive role in Los Blancos' success, but is now set to bring down the curtains on his time at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid transfer news: Nacho Fernandez transfer to Serie A?

According to a report by Spanish media publication Diario AS, at least three Serie A clubs have attempted to sign Nacho Fernandez this summer. The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Eder Militao from Porto last summer and is now looking to ply his trade elsewhere.

The three Serie A clubs include AS Roma, Napoli and AC Milan. The Spain international managed just 685 minutes in the previous season as Madrid eked out a LaLiga title. Nacho Fernandez, who would earlier chip in as a centre-back or as a full-back, was largely resigned to the bench the previous season.

Napoli, Roma, Milan keen on sealing Nacho Fernandez transfer

The report claims that talks between Nacho Fernandez's representatives in Italy have also taken place in an attempt to search for first-team football away from Real Madrid. Napoli will only move ahead to sign Nacho Fernandez if centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly departs for Manchester City this summer. On the other hand, Roma and Milan haven't submitted an official bid, but are expected to do so sometime soon.

Nacho Fernandez career highlights

Nacho Fernandez has been with Real Madrid since his childhood. The Spain full-back got the opportunity to join the first team in 2010. Ever since, he has enjoyed decent stints under several top managers, including the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane. In a Real Madrid career spanning 11 seasons, he has managed 200 appearances across all competitions, while also netting 11 goals in all.

Real Madrid are currently having somewhat of a fire sale, having approved the departures of James Rodriguez, Sergio Reguilon and Achraf Hakimi. The club has also loaned out Gareth Bale to Tottenham, while Arsenal re-signed Dani Ceballos for a second loan stint. A few more role-playing members of the squad are expected to depart this summer as Real Madrid aim to free up space for a lavish spend in the summer that follows.

Image courtesy: Nacho Fernandez Instagram