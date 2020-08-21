The Benzema To Ronaldo At Juventus: Capello Tips Raul Jimenez To Join Serie A Champions

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema formed a formidable attacking duo at Real Madrid, winning several accolades spanning a stint that lasted nine years. However, with Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018, the Portuguese has been on his own. Things seem to head towards a change with Juventus' new manager Andrea Pirlo advised to rope in a new Benzema-esque striker this transfer window.

Serie A news: Fabio Capello urges Juventus to seal Raul Jimenez transfer

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello urged the Old Lady to seal the Raul Jimenez transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers this window while speaking to ESPN. Capello believes that the Mexico international could be the Benzema to Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. He could act as the foil for the five-time Ballon d'Or to fire in goals next season.

Fabio Capello, despite suggesting the Raul Jimenez transfer, is also aware of the financial limitations. He highlighted Juventus' financial struggles amid the COVID-19 crisis. Capello stated that the club will have to either loan or sell off some of their players to make way for potential new arrivals in the coming season.

Serie A news: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus' dismal Champions League form

Cristiano Ronaldo netted 31 goals in Serie A last season, finishing second to Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in the scoring charts. Despite winning his second Serie A title in as many seasons, the Portuguese forward could not help his side move past the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Ronaldo scored twice in the second leg against Lyon, but Juventus were eliminated courtesy of the away goals rule.

Fabio Capello speaks on Man City, Barcelona

Fabio Capello also spoke on the Champions League surprises this season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus manager insisted that Manchester City's elimination from the Champions League was the biggest surprise for him. In fact, Pep Guardiola's men were the favourites to win the competition after defeating Real Madrid in the Round of 16, as per Capello.

Fabio Capello spoke on Barcelona's woes as well as their embarrassing 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich. He suggested that things aren't normal in the Barcelona dressing room, between the players, the manager as well as the president. He went on to describe the Catalan giants as an unbalanced team which relies solely on Lionel Messi to work his magic on the field.

Image courtesy: AP