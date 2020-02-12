The Debate
Gennaro Gattuso Gets PRANKED In A Restaurant, Napoli Coach Reacts Furiously

Football News

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso recently became a victim of a prank by a waiter. The manager was sitting peacefully in a restaurant along with his family.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gennaro Gattuso

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso recently became a victim of a prank and its video has gone viral. In the video, Gattuso is seen sitting peacefully in a restaurant alongside his family. A few seconds later, the waiter decides to prank the former AC Milan manager.

Also Read | Gennaro Gattuso loses on Napoli debut as late Gervinho winner lifts Parma

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso becomes victim of prank

The waiter goes on to serve a tea-cup to Gennaro Gattuso and then pretends to splash a cup on the manager. However, it turns out that the cup was empty. On realising that he had been pranked, Gattuso appears to react in a furious manner. 

Also Read | AC Milan's Daniel Maldini plays for the club after father Paolo and grandfather Cesare

Fans react to prank on Gennaro Gattuso

 

Also Read | Gennaro Gattuso likely to manage Napoli if Carlo Ancelotti leaves

Napoli will next play against Inter Milan

Gennaro Gattuso, a former AC Milan man, has also managed the Milan outfit for almost two years before being appointed as the Napoli manager. He replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the new manager at Napoli. The Serie A giants have endured a difficult campaign this season. They are placed 11th on the Serie A points table having bagged just 30 points in 23 games. Napoli will next play against Inter Milan in the semi-final of Coppa Italia on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Also Read | AC Milan recalls Diego Laxalt; Juventus offloads Emre Can

Published:
COMMENT
