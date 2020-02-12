Gennaro Gattuso Gets PRANKED In A Restaurant, Napoli Coach Reacts Furiously

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso recently became a victim of a prank and its video has gone viral. In the video, Gattuso is seen sitting peacefully in a restaurant alongside his family. A few seconds later, the waiter decides to prank the former AC Milan manager.

Also Read | Gennaro Gattuso loses on Napoli debut as late Gervinho winner lifts Parma

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso becomes victim of prank

This dude really just pranked Gattuso, pray for this man's life ☠️ pic.twitter.com/hjRcPMQyMZ — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) February 11, 2020

The waiter goes on to serve a tea-cup to Gennaro Gattuso and then pretends to splash a cup on the manager. However, it turns out that the cup was empty. On realising that he had been pranked, Gattuso appears to react in a furious manner.

Also Read | AC Milan's Daniel Maldini plays for the club after father Paolo and grandfather Cesare

Fans react to prank on Gennaro Gattuso

Lmao I can watch this on repeat all day — Joe Figurelli (@its_JoeFig) February 11, 2020

Pirlo and De Rossi used to prank him all the team when they were playing for Italy — lordgout (@lordgout) February 12, 2020

Wrong guy to prank, he'll bury you. Lol — Andrew Alfano (@Alf_Pacino13) February 11, 2020

🤣If that camera wasn't there that guy would be on the floor! How could you not love Gattuso? — Sacha 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@josslps73) February 11, 2020

Even though he was joking I’m still concerned with that mans life... — Massimo Schipani (@massimoschipani) February 11, 2020

Also Read | Gennaro Gattuso likely to manage Napoli if Carlo Ancelotti leaves

Napoli will next play against Inter Milan

Gennaro Gattuso, a former AC Milan man, has also managed the Milan outfit for almost two years before being appointed as the Napoli manager. He replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the new manager at Napoli. The Serie A giants have endured a difficult campaign this season. They are placed 11th on the Serie A points table having bagged just 30 points in 23 games. Napoli will next play against Inter Milan in the semi-final of Coppa Italia on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Also Read | AC Milan recalls Diego Laxalt; Juventus offloads Emre Can