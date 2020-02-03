AC Milan's Daniel Maldini Plays For The Club After Father Paolo And Grandfather Cesare

Daniel Maldini became the third generation Maldini to feature for AC Milan. The attacking midfielder made his debut in the Serie A clash against Hellas Verona on Sunday. Daniel made his bow in the 3rd minute of stoppage time and followed the footsteps of his father Paolo Maldini and grandfather Cesare Maldini. The debut did not go as planned. AC Milan drew against Hellas Verona in what has been a disappointing season for the Rossoneri so far.

Also Read: Steven Bergwijn Turned Down £6 Million PSV Bonus For Tottenham Transfer: Report

Today, Paolo Maldini's son Daniel made his Serie A debut for AC Milan



That now makes it THREE generations of Maldini at ONE club 🔴⚫



1️⃣9️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ - Cesare Maldini (his grandfather)



1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣4️⃣ - Paolo Maldini (his father)



2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ - Daniel Maldini (the son)



Incredible. 👨‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/wMQjgix6YG — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) February 2, 2020

Also Read: Real Madrid Fans Brand Alvaro Morata A 'rat', Atletico Madrid Striker Responds Strongly

Daniel Maldini makes Serie A debut, continues the Maldini legacy

Cesare Maldini made his debut in 1954 and won four league titles. He also won the European Cup in his 12 seasons at the club. He also had two spells in charge as the manager of AC Milan. He passed away in 2016. His son Paolo Maldini made his debut in 1984. He made a record 647 appearances for AC Milan, winning seven Serie A titles and five European Cups. Paolo retired in 2009 and currently serves as AC Milan’s director as the Rossoneri undergo a rebuild.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Takes A Dig At Former PL Chief Richard Scudamore, Questions Liverpool Bias

Daniel Maldini first player of the millennium to play in the Serie A

Daniel Maldini has been a part of AC Milan’s youth set up and made some pre-season appearances for the Rossoneri. Manager Stefano Pioli’s introduction of the young prodigy came late. However, Daniel Maldini can hope to play a part in future fixtures as AC Milan are undergoing an injury crisis. Reflecting on his debut, Daniel Maldini said that it was a dream come true and he’s disappointed that AC Milan could not win.

Also Read: Lampard Makes Promise To Olivier Giroud After Failed Inter Milan Transfer