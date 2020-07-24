Necaxa Vs Tigres UANL Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Liga MX Live Game Info

Necaxa take on the Tigres UANL in the first match of the Liga MX Apertura on Friday (Saturday IST). The match will be played at the Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes behind closed doors and will kick off at 7:30 PM local time. It will mark the return of the Liga MX Live action in Mexico, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Here is the Necaxa vs Tigres UANL live stream, how to watch Liga MX live, the Necaxa vs Tigres UANL H2H record and our Necaxa vs Tigres UANL prediction.

Liga MX live: Necaxa vs Tigres UANL prediction and preview

Necaxa will host Tigres UANL in the first of their Liga MX fixtures on Friday at home. The match will be their first game in over three months, with Necaxa last playing competitive football in March before the lockdown. In their three games before the coronavirus lockdown, they registered a solitary 3-0 against Club America, having lost 2-1 to both Mazatlan FC and Santos Laguna.

Tigres UANL, on the other hand, played in the Copa por Mexico, a tournament which Necaxa did not qualify for. Tigres UANl reached the final, only to Cruz Azul. In their last three games before lockdown, they registered two wins and draw.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL prediction: Necaxa vs Tigres UANL H2H

The Necaxa vs Tigres UANL H2H favours the Tigres UANL, who have recorded five wins in previous nine clashes. Since beating Tigres in the 2016 Liga MX Apertura, Necaxa are winless in six games against their opponents. Furthermore, the 2016 victory is the only win Necaxa have registered over Tigres UANL. The Necaxa vs Tigres UANL H2H has registered three draws, two of which came in 2018. In their previous head to head clash, Tigres registered a 3-1 win, with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring a first-half hat-trick, while Ventura Alvarado scored the consolation for the visitors at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL prediction: Predicted line-ups

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Duenas, Hugo Ayala, Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Cariocao, Leonardo Fernandez, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizzaro; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Julián Quiñones.

Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Duenas, Hugo Ayala, Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Cariocao, Leonardo Fernandez, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizzaro; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Julián Quiñones. Necaxa: Luis Malagon; Julio González, Rciardo Chavez, Raul Sandoval, Jairo Gonzalez; David Carbera, Yerko Leiva, Claudio Baeza, Jose Cobian; Juan Delgado, Maximiliano Salas.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL prediction: Necaxa vs Tigres UANL live stream

Fans can watch the Necaxa vs Tigres UANL live stream on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo at 7:30 PM CDMX on Friday, July 23. Viewers in the US can watch the Necaxa vs Tigres UANL live stream and the Liga MX live on a number of platforms, including Univision, TUDN, UniMas, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, regional FOX Sports networks, ESPN Deportes and Galavision at 8:30 PM ET. There is no Necaxa vs Tigres UANL live stream in India, but fans can tune into Liga MX live highlights on their social media handles.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL live stream: Necaxa vs Tigres UANL prediction

According to our analysis, the Tigres UANL are favourites to win the clash at the on Friday (Saturday IST). Necaxa playing their first game in over three months works against their favour, with Tigres boasting one of the best squads in the Liga MX. Our Necaxa vs Tigres UANL prediction is that Tigres will clinch the tie 3-1.

(Image Courtesy: Tigres UANL Twitter)