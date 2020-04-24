NEM Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live Info

Neman Grodno will face Energetik-BGU Minsk at ZSK Neman in their next Belarus Premier League 2020. Neman Grodno are on the 14th spot on the Belarus points table with five points to their name. They have managed to win just once in their last five clashes (Losses 2, Draws 2). Neman Grodno played Dinamo Minsk in their last Belarus Premier League clash, which Neman Grodno ended up winning 2-0.

As for Energetik-BGU, they are placed 4th on the points table with nine points to their name. Energetik-BGU have managed to win three games out of the five games played (Losses 2). Energetik-BGU faced Gorodeya in their last league match, which Energetik-BGU ended up losing 1-0.

The NEM vs ENG Dream11 game is scheduled for Friday, April 24, 10:30 PM IST at ZSK Neman. Here is the NEM vs ENG Dream11 prediction, NEM vs ENG Dream11 top picks and NEM vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | St. George's Day: From Harry Kane To Wayne Rooney, Footballers Wish Fans On Special Day

NEM vs ENG Dream11 team

Also Read | Wayne Rooney Leading Derby County Players' Fight In Wage-cut Negotiations With Club

NEM vs ENG Dream11 Top Picks

Artem Sokol (Captain) Aleksey Nosko (Vice-captain) Dmitri Dudar Artur Slabashevich Also Read | Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Backs Former Boss Graeme Souness Against Paul Pogba

NEM vs ENG Dream11 team

NEM vs ENG Dream11 team: Neman Grodno

Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov

NEM vs ENG Dream11 team: Energetik-BGU Minsk

Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

Also Read | Sadio Mane Was 'upset' With Jurgen Klopp For Backing Van Dijk Ahead Of Him For Ballon D'Or

NEM vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Our NEM vs ENG Dream11 prediction is that Neman Grodno will win the game.

Note: The NEM vs ENG Dream11 prediction, NEM vs ENG Dream11 top picks, and NEM vs ENG Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The NEM vs ENG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.