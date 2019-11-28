The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic Abruptly Leaves Training, Could Leave Club In January

Football News

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has intensified rumours of a January exit after he hastily left the training ground, days after missing Gala dinner

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Nemanja Matic's future at Manchester United has come into question repeatedly after the appointment of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur. The Serbian, who is already out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has apparently intensified the rumours of an exit in the January transfer window after he reportedly left the training ground just after 24 minutes.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And Nemanja Matic Can Reunite Again, Atleast The Internet Thinks So

Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Matic leaves training ground early

According to reports in the UK, Nemanja Matic, who did not travel with Manchester United's squad to Kazakhstan, spent less than half an hour in training with his teammates on Wednesday. Matic only took part in the start of the session and was seen leaving United's Carrington training ground early. It comes just days after the Serbian snubbed United's annual charity gala dinner at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Manchester United Concede 'Fergie Time' Equaliser To Draw 3-3 Against Sheffield United

Manchester United: Matic braced for a January exit?

Nemanja Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea in the summer of 2017 when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the club. After being an integral member of the first team for the past two seasons, the 31-year-old has been out injured for much of the campaign while also falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has made just two Premier League starts with Solskjaer preferring the midfield trio of Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

Also Read | Man City's Former Midfielder Yaya Toure Names Nemanja Matic As His Toughest Opponent

Manchester United: Mourinho reunion for Matic?

Nemanja Matic himself hinted that his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end after he responded to a meme on Instagram linking him with a move to Jose Mourinho's new club Tottenham. And the latest incident adds fuel to speculation that Matic could be leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window. 

Meanwhile, Manchester United prepare for their Europa League fixture away to Astana on Thursday.

Also Read | Rio Ferdinand Explains The Mistake That Forced Manchester United To Sack Jose Mourinho

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG