Jose Mourinho And Nemanja Matic Can Reunite Again, Atleast The Internet Thinks So

Jose Mourinho is not even a game old at Tottenham Hotspur but there have been numerous speculations and assumptions made about how the 56-year-old is going to manage the club. Some people have started making claims that Mourinho will regather his group of players who fit his style of play. Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matić and Zlatan Ibrahimović are considered to be Mourinho's list of favourites. However, there can be some relevance to the news and here's how.

Matic becoming very active on Instagram.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kJp3P2d3ky — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 21, 2019

Recently, BenchWarmers posted Matic's picture on Instagram with the caption, "#Matic waiting for #January so Jose #Mourinho can sign him". It was just another post like many others on the internet since Mourinho replaced Pochettino in Spurs. However, hings got interesting when Nemanja himself commented on the post with a 'clapping' and 'laughing out loud' smiley. Now, it's up to the viewers to figure out what they want to make of it, but it surely did not go down well with many Manchester United supporters. The 'Red Devil' fans went all out on Twitter to mock Matic for his comment.

Here are some hilarious memes made since the comment:

Matic has no shame pic.twitter.com/sIW2nirYqH — Abdul (@Abdulghaleiw) November 20, 2019

Yo @SpursOfficial, we are offering a January sales deal on Nemanja Matic. 100% off. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) November 20, 2019

Matic has been far more disrespectful to United than Pogba ever has if we’re being honest. — Tom (@CynicalLive) November 20, 2019

Can’t wait for us to sign Matic in January for £75m and swap Kane for Lukaku and Mata. #mourinhoout — Iain Aitch (@iainaitch) November 20, 2019

Some may believe that Nemanja Matic has every reason to be excited about the possibility of playing under Jose Mourinho again. The 31-year-old, who was a regular starter in Mourinho's Manchester United, has also only featured in three out of 12 Premier League games this season under Ole. Matic has only been in the field for a total of 158 minutes in Premier League 2019-20.

