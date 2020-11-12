Netherlands Defender Hateboer Has Head STAPLED After Brutal Clash With Spain's Jose Gaya

A gruesome head collision between Hans Hateboer and Jose Gaya during Wednesday's friendly between the Netherlands and Spain saw both players suffer nasty wounds on their heads. Hans Hateboer, who plays for Serie A side Atalanta, suffered a cut on his head and was pictured getting staples on his scalp to stop the bleeding after the incident. Meanwhile, Gaya came out worse for wear from the collision and was forced to leave the pitch for further treatment.

Also Read | Toni Kroos Ridicules European Super League Idea, Calls Players 'puppets Of FIFA & UEFA'

Jose Gaya, Hans Hateboer injury mars Netherlands vs Spain

The incident occurred in the 26th minute of the game when both players challenged for an aerial duel. A collision of heads meant the referee immediately halted the game, affording medics from both teams time to check on their players. Hateboer, who got his head stapled right on the pitch, was up and running after the challenge. He completed the half before being subbed at the interim as a precaution.

Jose Gaya, however, clearly appeared dazed after the challenge and was handed a towel to stop the bleeding. He was replaced by Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguillon. The Valencia defender was helped off the pitch, post which he received stitches to stop the bleeding.

At this rate, Netherlands-Spain is resembling an episode of The Walking Dead.



In first 30 minutes of game, there have been 2 players substituted due to injuries (Ake and Gaya). And Hateboer had his head split open and needed stitches before returning to action. #NEDESP pic.twitter.com/57vrjEGOcK — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) November 11, 2020

Also Read | Joe Gomez Injury Update: Liverpool Defender Joins Van Dijk On The Sidelines, Fans Enraged

Jose Gaya injury update

An update on Jose Gaya's injury was later shared on Spain football's Twitter handle. The update read: "Gaya suffered a contusion (blunt incision) on his left eyebrow that has caused a gap." The 25-year-old's injury will be assessed to see if he will be fit to play in Spain's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Switzerland and Germany.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | @jose_gaya sufrió una contusión (inciso contusa)en la ceja izquierda que le ha provocado una brecha. La herida ha requerido puntos de sutura. Se valorará evolución en las próximas horas.#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/mcsYby9zpV — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2020

Dutch defender Nathan Ake was the first to leave the game with an injury. Just six minutes into the game, the Manchester City defender went down with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Daley Blind. Man City will be fretting over the severity of Ake's injury in a season where the fixture congestion has seen defenders falling like files all across Europe.

Also Read | Germany's Toni Kroos Slams UEFA, FIFA Over Crowded Schedule

Netherlands vs Spain highlights

Coming back to the game, Spain were the better side in the first half and deservedly went ahead in the 19th minute when Sergio Canales latched onto a pass from Alvaro Morata to fire a low shot past Marco Bizot. The Dutch had a much better spell in the second period.

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek brought the game back to level terms early in the half, drilling a low, hard shot past Spain’s debutant keeper, Unai Simon. The home side could have easily snatched a win, having missed two clear chances to take the lead. The game ended at 1-1.

Also Read | Van De Beek Equalizes As Netherlands Draws 1-1 With Spain

(Image Credits: Spain Football Twitter)