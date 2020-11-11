Netherlands Vs Spain Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendlies Live

The Netherlands take on Spain in a mouth-watering clash in the upcoming round of international friendlies. The friendly will take place at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam. The Netherlands vs Spain live stream will begin on Wednesday night, November 11 (Nov 12 in India) at 1:15 am IST. Here are the Netherlands vs Spain live stream details, our Netherlands vs Spain prediction and Netherlands vs Spain team news ahead of the encounter.

Also Read: Luke Shaw Injury Update: Man United Left-back Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Netherlands vs Spain match preview

This will be the first game of the international break for Spain and the Netherlands, with both sides looking to start on a winning note before taking part in UEFA Nations League fixtures later on. The Netherlands are currently on a three-game winless streak, having first lost to Mexico before drawing their Nations League fixtures against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Italy. Frank de Boer’s side have also struggled with finding the back of the net, having scored just once during the same period.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Revive interest In Villa Captain Jack Grealish

Spain had an unimpressive October as well and have won just one of their last three games. The Spaniards played out a 0-0 draw with Portugal, before winning against Switzerland 1-0. They ended the last international break with a disappointing 1-0 away loss against Ukraine. Despite their poor run, Luis Enrique’s men will go into the game knowing that the side won the game the last time these two sides met, running out 2-0 winners during an international friendly in 2015.

Netherlands vs Spain team news: Selection update

Netherlands: Ajax maestro Davy Klassen may get a first international cap since 2017 after being included in the squad. The team will have to cope with the absence of star defender Virgil van Djik, with Matthijs de Ligt and Jasper Cillessen unavailable as well.

Also Read: Thiago Silva Suffering From ‘terrible Headache’ After Premier League's Non-stop Duels

Spain: Rodrigo Moreno has not been selected after the Spaniard contracted COVID-19, with Thiago Alcantara absent from the squad as well. Hector Bellerin has replaced Jesus Navas, while Marcos Llorente has been handed a first international call-up. Alvaro Morata and Koke make a return as well.

Netherlands vs Spain team news: Probable playing 11

Netherlands: Krul; Hateboer, De Vrij, Ake, Van Aanholt; Van de Beek, Klaassen, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, Depay, Babel

Krul; Hateboer, De Vrij, Ake, Van Aanholt; Van de Beek, Klaassen, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, Depay, Babel Spain: Kepa; Navas, Ramos, P.Torres, Gaya; Canales, Rodri, Merino; Olmo, Llorente; Morata

Also Read: Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus RETURNS For The First Time Since Getting Furloughed

Netherlands vs Spain channel India: How to watch Netherlands vs Spain live in India?

The Netherlands vs Spain game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. For viewers who wish to watch the Netherlands vs Spain live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans in the UK can catch the game on Sky Sports Football, while viewers in the US can watch the friendly on TUDN USA.

Netherlands vs Spain prediction

According to our Netherlands vs Spain prediction, the game will end in a draw.

Image Credits: OnsOranje Instagram, Sefutbol Twitter