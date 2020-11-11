Luke Shaw Injury Update: Man United Left-back Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a mixed start to the campaign this season, with his side struggling on many fronts. The Red Devils' defensive hollowness has been specifically exposed since the beginning of the season, conceding 14 goals in the Premier League already. In another major setback for the club, left-back Luke Shaw has been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

Man United provide Luke Shaw injury update

Shaw started in Man United's victory against Everton last Saturday. The left-back had to be replaced in the second half after he suffered a knock earlier. The England international was subsequently replaced by Axel Tuanzebe. Following the game, Solskjaer, while speaking to the media, admitted Shaw 'looked in a bad way.'

Following the tests, Man United provided a Luke Shaw injury update this week. The statement read: "Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will be out of action for a month. Our no.23 picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday's 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Shaw, who assisted Bruno Fernandes's equaliser in that game, had to be substituted for Axel Tuanzebe midway through the second half."

With Luke Shaw return after a month away? Who could replace him?

With the Luke Shaw hamstring issue forcing him out for a month at least, Solskjaer has some suitable options to replace him. Alex Telles, who was signed from FC Porto this summer, has managed just one appearance and could settle into the spot. Brandon Williams and Tuanzebe are also available for the Norwegian tactician.

Luke Shaw injury history since his Man United move

This isn't the first incident of Luke Shaw's hamstring pulling up. The 25-year-old sustained a similar injury the previous season that saw him out of action for a total of 44 days, missing eight games for the Red Devils. He sustained another muscle injury just days after his recovery, sitting on the sidelines for another 38 days.

This is Shaw's fourth hamstring injury since his move to Old Trafford in 2014. In all, he has missed 113 games across all competitions for the Premier League heavyweights since his move from Southampton. Meanwhile, Man United have not provided any update on Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof, who were also injured against Everton.

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram