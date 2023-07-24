Netizens Can't Keep Calm As Erling Haaland Receives A MASSIVE Paycheck As POTM Award

Manchester City started their preparation for the upcoming season by beating Yokohama FC in Japan, during their tour for pre-season. The UEFA Champions League winners dominated football last season under Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager will be looking to reshape his stars, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and the team to repeat last season’s success again.

Man CIty beat Yokohama FC by 5-3

Man City will play in the Super Cup and FA Community Shield Finals next month

Haaland was the player of the match in the match of Manchester City vs Yokohama

Erling Haaland got a shocking cheque for the POTM

On Sunday, Manchester City began their pre-season tour of Japan with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Yokohama. Goals were scored by players such as John Stones, Julian Alvarez, and Rodri. Notably, Haaland, the excellent striker, extended his great goal-scoring form from the previous season, in which he scored an incredible 52 goals in all competitions, by scoring two more goals in this encounter.

Erling Haaland was named Player of the Match for his amazing performance. The prize money offered to him, however, drew the attention of fans. Despite the amazing triple-digit sum on the massive cheque, it was revealed that 1,000,000 Japanese Yen is comparable to £5484, which startled and confused numerous followers.

The payout of £5484 for 90 minutes of football may seem big to the average individual. The sum is, however, rather minor for Haaland. According to rumours, the 22-year-old Norwegian striker makes an estimated £9000,00 per week at Manchester City and is anticipated to earn more over the upcoming season. Such income demonstrates the stark contrast between the financial circumstances of top-tier professional footballers and the average person.

Fans react to Erling Haaland's cheque after Manchester City vs Yokohama

Whereas social media was sharing a laugh at the price money on the other hand the Spanish manager, Pep Guardiola cautioned English defenders while praising Haaland's increased conditioning. Haaland is in better form than he was last season, but he still has the potential to grow. Finding the rhythm and adhering to rules is key, according to Guardiola. He made fun of Haaland's objectives while emphasising his ambition to outperform himself from the previous campaign.