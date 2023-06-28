Kylian Mbappe Or Erling Haaland? Comparing Modern-day Goal Machines And Who Holds The Edge

Quick links:
Kylian Mbappe with the FIFA WC Golden Boot and Erling Haaland with the UCL title (Image: AP/@mancity/Instagram)
Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland emerged as two of the biggest stars of the football world during the 2022-23 season, both in the club and international competitions. Mbappe capped off another sensational season at Paris Saint-Germain and also took France through to the finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. On the other hand, Erling Haaland went on to finish his debut season at Manchester City with a treble of trophies.
Kylian Mbappe became the all-time top goal scorer for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season, where he scored 41 goals in 43 appearances across competitions. He helped PSG win their fifth Ligue 1 title in the last six seasons. However, the team continued to return with disappointing results in the UEFA Champions League.
Nevertheless, he has now finished the Ligue 1 season as the top scorer for five consecutive times. The highlight of Mbappe’s 2022-23 season was France's title defense at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Although the 2018 World Champions lost to Argentina in the final, Mbappe registered a hat-trick in the summit clash while also winning the Golden Boot with 8 goals. Most recently, the star footballer has been linked with a move away from PSG.
|Club
|Tenure
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|PSG
|2018- present
|260
|212
|98
|Monaco
|2015-18
|60
|27
|16
In contrast to Mbappe, Erling Haaland was absent from the 2022 World Cup due to Norway's failure to qualify for the final tournament. However, the young lad made sure he stood up to all the hype he received during his high-profile transfer to Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his debut season for City, Haaland broke the Premier League scoring record by registering 36 goals in 35 games.
While City became the English champions for the second straight time, Erling Haaland also played the leading role in the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title win. Meanwhile, the Norwegian completed a season treble of trophies with City FC by helping them win the FA Cup. Haaland scored 12 goals in 11 UCL games while netting three times in four FA Cup games.
|Club
|Tenure
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Manchester City
|2022- present
|53
|52
|9
|Borussia Dortmund
|2020-22
|89
|86
|23
|RB Salzburg
|2019-20
|27
|29
|7
|Molde
|2017-19
|50
|20
|6
|Bryne
|2015-17
|16
|-
|-
Here's how both players have performed so far in international competitions.
|Player
|Debut
|Appearances
|Goals
|Kylian Mbappe (France)
|March 25, 2017
|70
|40
|Erling Haaland (Norwegia)
|September 5, 2019
|25
|24
Looking at the stats of both players only at the beginning of their careers, it is quite apparent that they could become two of the greatest footballers of all time if they continue to dominate the sport. It would be safe to say that they seem to be following the path of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who share 12 Ballon d'Or trophies among themselves.