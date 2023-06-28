Kylian Mbappe Or Erling Haaland? Comparing Modern-day Goal Machines And Who Holds The Edge

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland emerged as two of the biggest stars of the football world during the 2022-23 season, both in the club and international competitions. Mbappe capped off another sensational season at Paris Saint-Germain and also took France through to the finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. On the other hand, Erling Haaland went on to finish his debut season at Manchester City with a treble of trophies.

3 Things You Need To Know

Mbappe is currently 24 years old, while Haaland turns 23 this July

Both footballers started their club football careers in 2015

The duo is much likely to fill in the shoes of legends like Messi & Ronaldo

ALSO READ | Real Madrid All Set To Shed Mouth-watering Sum To Secure Services Of Kylian Mbappe: Report

Kylian Mbappe's stakes continue to rise in international and club competitions

Kylian Mbappe became the all-time top goal scorer for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season, where he scored 41 goals in 43 appearances across competitions. He helped PSG win their fifth Ligue 1 title in the last six seasons. However, the team continued to return with disappointing results in the UEFA Champions League.

Nevertheless, he has now finished the Ligue 1 season as the top scorer for five consecutive times. The highlight of Mbappe’s 2022-23 season was France's title defense at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Although the 2018 World Champions lost to Argentina in the final, Mbappe registered a hat-trick in the summit clash while also winning the Golden Boot with 8 goals. Most recently, the star footballer has been linked with a move away from PSG.

Kylian Mbappe club football stats post 2022-23 season

Club Tenure Appearances Goals Assists PSG 2018- present 260 212 98 Monaco 2015-18 60 27 16

UCL title, EPL title, & FA Cup title: Haaland's sensational arrival at Manchester City

In contrast to Mbappe, Erling Haaland was absent from the 2022 World Cup due to Norway's failure to qualify for the final tournament. However, the young lad made sure he stood up to all the hype he received during his high-profile transfer to Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his debut season for City, Haaland broke the Premier League scoring record by registering 36 goals in 35 games.

ALSO READ | Bellingham, Haaland, Sancho & More: How Is Dortmund The Home For Budding Young Talent

While City became the English champions for the second straight time, Erling Haaland also played the leading role in the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title win. Meanwhile, the Norwegian completed a season treble of trophies with City FC by helping them win the FA Cup. Haaland scored 12 goals in 11 UCL games while netting three times in four FA Cup games.

Erling Haaland club football stats post 2022-23 season

Club Tenure Appearances Goals Assists Manchester City 2022- present 53 52 9 Borussia Dortmund 2020-22 89 86 23 RB Salzburg 2019-20 27 29 7 Molde 2017-19 50 20 6 Bryne 2015-17 16 - -

Here's how both players have performed so far in international competitions.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland's International football stats so far

Player Debut Appearances Goals Kylian Mbappe (France) March 25, 2017 70 40 Erling Haaland (Norwegia) September 5, 2019 25 24

Looking at the stats of both players only at the beginning of their careers, it is quite apparent that they could become two of the greatest footballers of all time if they continue to dominate the sport. It would be safe to say that they seem to be following the path of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who share 12 Ballon d'Or trophies among themselves.