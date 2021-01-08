NEUFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

NorthEast United FC are set to host Hyderabad FC in their upcoming Indian Super League fixture over the weekend. The match is slated to be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Friday, 8th January, with kick-off at 7.30 PM according to IST. Have a look at match details like NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks of this ISL encounter.

Back in action tonight at the Tilak Maidan! 💥



Let's go make it count, boys! 💪🏻#NEUHFC #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/EGtKf0WUhn — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 8, 2021

NorthEast United FC start the match following an embarrassing 0-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last Indian Super League outing. With two wins, five draws, and two losses from 9 games, Gerard Nus' men are currently slotted in a position below the hosts at 7th place. the northeast based side have not managed to win a single of their last five games and will have to find a way of converting the draws into wins and move higher up the ISL standings.

Hyderabad FC on the other hand walk into the game as the 6th ranked team in the Indian Super League. The visitors have registered 12 points off 9 games which is a point more than their opponents and will be aiming to extend the gap with a win. A win for Manolo Marquez's team will see them get the 3 crucial points and break into the top four of the table

NEUFC vs HFC Playing 11

NorthEast United FC - Gurmeet Singh, Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Federico Gallego, Suhair VP, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Khassa Camara

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Ashish Rai, Joel Chianese, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Aridane, Konsham Singh, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary Konsham Singh

NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - G.Singh

Defenders - A. Mishra, B.Lambot, A. Rai, D. Fox

Midfielders - J. Victor, Lalengmawia, H. Narzary, K. Camara, F. Gallego

Striker - A. Santana

NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - J. Victor or A. Santana

Vice-Captain - F. Gallego or H. Narzary

NEUFC vs HFC Match prediction

Hyderabad FC will start the match brimming with confidence after managing to score four goals in their previous outing against Chennaiyin FC. Manalo Marquez’s side will be hoping to replicate that performance and aim to walk away with the win. We predict a narrow win for the Nizams as the end result of the match.

Prediction - NorthEast United FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC

Note The above NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs HFC Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 team and NEUFC vs HFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result