Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Demands COMPULSORY Vaccination For All Premier League Footballers?

Following the spread of the novel coronavirus, football stars in the Premier League were subject to continuous tests to ensure their safety. Besides, the UK COVID-19 protocol also suggests strict abidance of the isolation protocols. With vaccines now being approved in the UK, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has urged that the Premier League should come out with a diktat that the footballers be vaccinated first.

Sean Dyche demands Premier League players be vaccinated

Burnley are the latest club to see several COVID-19 cases returning positive. Despite the Burnley COVID-19 outbreak, the third round of the FA Cup clash against MK Dons hasn't been deferred and will be played on Saturday. But the manager believes money can be saved if the footballers are vaccinated first.

As quoted by Daily Mail, Dyche has claimed that vaccination is the way forward in football. He also mocked the critics who have argued against any preferential treatment to the football players during the vaccination drive, stating that 100% vaccination of football players across the 20 clubs will save a magnificent amount of money.

Vaccination could help NHS financially, says Burnley coach

Once vaccinated, the weekly tests conducted on the players will be halted and the money saved from the tests could be directed towards the National Health Service (NHS). Notably, Sportsmail had recently revealed that the Premier League clubs have been informed not to expect any preferential treatment.

"If you think about it, we all wanted football back, there's the cash it generates through tax, the well-being it generates", said Dyche. "You look at the amount spent on testing in the Premier League, that money could then be channelled back into the NHS and into the vaccination system. Surely that's better than just continually testing a load of footballers two or three times a week?"

Burnley vs Man United not to be deferred despite rising Premier League COVID-19 cases

Amid the raging Premier League COVID-19 cases, with Manchester City the recent victims, Burnley have some crucial fixtures ahead. Apart from the third round of the FA Cup, Dyche's men will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

