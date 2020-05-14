Gary Neville Was Taken Off Commentary Duty During Man City's 2012 Title-winning Game

Man United legend Gary Neville revealed why he wasn't allowed to commentate on the final day of the 2011-12 season when Man City were crowned Premier League champions through a Sergio Aguero goal late in injury time. Gary Neville retired from professional football in 2011 enjoying a trophy-laden two decades at Old Trafford. The commentary team felt that the game on the final day of the season would be 'too emotional' for the eight-time Premier League winner as Gary Neville hung up his boots only 12 months prior to the dramatic climax at the end of the season.

Gary Neville commentary omission during Man City 2012 title win

Soon after Gary Neville retired from football, the two-time UCL winner moved into the Sky Sports commentary team. Although the Englishman's narration in the commentary box was proactive throughout the campaign, Sky Sports decided to abandon the Gary Neville commentary for the final day of the 2011-12 season when Man City snatched the title from Man United's clutches. The TV bosses felt local Manchester boy Gary Neville would be overwhelmed by the occasion of two Manchester clubs scrapping for the title. More than eight years on, by his own admission, Neville felt it was the right call.

Gary Neville commentary omission: Sergio Aguero goal

The Sky Sports pundit revealed that he was intentionally taken off commentary duties but remained in the studio for the Man City 2012 title celebrations. Neville recalled the moment when Man United had won their game and were on course to be crowned champions of England. However, the injury-time goals from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero meant that Man City won their first top-flight title in 44 years. Following the Sergio Aguero goal, the Etihad was sent into a frenzy and 45-year-old Neville explained he had never seen 'carnage and celebrations' like that before in his life comparing the scenes to his 1999 UCL win with Man United.

Man City 2012 title win: Man City vs QPR highlights

