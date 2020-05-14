Bundesliga Return: Germany Coach Joachim Low Won't Be Allowed Inside Stadiums

After two months of coronavirus lockdown, Bundesliga will resume on May 16. However, the games will be played behind closed doors, a norm that is expected to be followed diligently. The stringent nature of the rule can be apprehended from the fact that Germany national team coach Joachim Low too will not be permitted to attend the games as he often does to scout German players.

Bundesliga return: Joachim Low cannot visit stadiums

With the #Bundesliga set to resume behind closed doors, @borussia_en have been getting creative 👥🐎



More 👉 https://t.co/7Ms9xEvCGR

Germany national team coach Joachim Low is usually allowed to watch Bundesliga games as he continues to scout players for his team. However, according to German publication Bild, Low will not be allowed entry inside the stadiums with Bundesliga return on May 16, keeping in view the strict regulations put in place by the German authorities.

Bundesliga return: Joachim Low can't scout players from stadiums

Restriction from attending Bundesliga games will mean that Joachim Low will not able to scout the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry for his future plan of action for the Germany national team. Low was preparing for his team's participation in Euro 2020 that was to be played in June this year. However, it has now been pushed back to a later date in 2021.

Bundesliga return: Bundesliga live details

With the news of Bundesliga return on May 16, let us look at the Bundesliga live details. The Bundesliga live games shall be broadcasted on Star Sports network in India. On the other hand, the Bundesliga live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Dortmund will play Schalke in the first fixture of the Bundesliga return. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will play Union Berlin on May 17 (Sunday).

Bundesliga return: Coronavirus Germany update

According to Worldometers.info, the number of coronavirus Germany cases have soared to approximately 174,000. However, 146,000 people have recovered from the virus, indicating a good situation in the country. Despite this, the country has recorded around 7800 deaths.

