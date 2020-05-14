Kylian Mbappe Has Been Copying Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebrations, Tweet Reveals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe claimed on multiple occasions that he is a huge fan of Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He was once pictured with the former Real Madrid superstar when he visited Valdebebas, the team's training facility. Now, a Twitter user has tried to analyse Mbappe's celebrations over the past couple of years, which has led to quite a revelation.

Kylian Mbappe imitates Cristiano Ronaldo celebrations

A Twitter user who goes by the name TheFergusonCode has put together a compilation of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo's celebrations, in which he implies that the France international has been stealing the Cristiano Ronaldo celebrations on the field. In an image, Ronaldo is seen resting on the field, which was soon copied by Mbappe in a similar way. Mbappe has also celebrated the Cristiano Ronaldo way - the 'Siiiiii' celebration.

How am I understanding these references just now?? pic.twitter.com/S55DEAPjp2 — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) May 11, 2020

The Twitter user also emphasises on the fact that Kylian Mbappe has been imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's crying celebration after scoring a goal. The tweet tries to portray the PSG forward as someone who diligently follows his idol on the field, not only in terms of performance but also imitating his celebration after scoring against his opponents.

Fans react to Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Proves to me most of y’all didn’t watch football before a couple years ago, how did y’all not see the resemblance — - (@CFCGMor) May 12, 2020

He's the biggest Ronaldo fan out there. Wasn't there a picture of him in a room full of Ronaldo posters? — Heugenie 💋🦋 (@2_heuge) May 11, 2020

I never knew this, unreal — Tom (@CynicalLive) May 11, 2020

That's actually mad.. — MAH (@matissearmani) May 11, 2020

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid talks

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, with reports suggesting that the forward has declined to an extension with PSG. On the other hand, the French giants do not wish to sell their superstar this summer, but would rather let him join Real Madrid for free when his contract ends in 2022. Apart from Real Madrid, Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 2018 World Cup winner.

