Tottenham Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Match Preview

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League following a shocking FA Cup defeat against Manchester United. The match will be played on Thursday, January 28, 2021 (Friday according to IST). Here are the Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live:

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021 (Friday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction and preview

Tottenham arrive into the game following a thrilling victory over Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Jose Mourinho's men are undefeated in their previous eight games across all competitions, a streak which Jurgen Klopp would be keen on ending on Thursday night. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah's brace could not help the Reds edge past Man United at Old Trafford, thus exiting the competition.

Tottenham vs Liverpool team news

Jose Mourinho will have to cope in the absence of Giovanni lo Celso when Liverpool travel to north London. Lo Celso is yet to recover completely from a hamstring injury. Besides, there is lack of clarity over the availability of midfielder Dele Alli and defender Matt Doherty.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his team struggle ever since the start of the season largely due to injury woes. The defending champions will have to strategise the game in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. Joseph Gomez is set to sit out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, while questions still remain over the availability of Naby Keita.

Tottenham vs Liverpool probable XIs

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Premier League standings update

Tottenham have stumbled down in the Premier League after a short spell at the top, with Liverpool also witnessing a similar struggle. The Anfield outfit sit fifth in the Premier League standings with 34 points in 19 games and have no victories in their previous five league games. Meanwhile, Mourinho's men trail Liverpool by 1 point and languish at the sixth spot in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Liverpool h2h and prediction

Liverpool have succeeded in winning all of the previous six games against Tottenham and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-0.

Note: The Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction is based on our own analysis. This website doesn't guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

