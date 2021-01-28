Paul Pogba Comes To Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Rescue, Refutes Romelu Lukaku's Racism Claims

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku racked up a major controversy following their on-field conflict in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. Following the game, allegations of racism were labelled against the former Swede forward. Ibrahimovic was forced to take to Twitter to rubbish the claims. And Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has now come to the 39-year-old's rescue.

Ibrahimovic and Lukaku fight turns ugly

Ibrahimovic and Lukaku ended up in an altercation during the final minutes of the first half. The two former Man United teammates came neck-to-neck until their respective teammates separated them. The referee booked the two footballers. But the conflict continued as they kept shouting at each other while returning to the dressing room at half-time.

Video footage of the incident revealed that Ibrahimovic addressed Lukaku using the racist slur 'voodoo', which has now racked up controversy. While returning to the dressing room, the Inter Milan forward was seen swearing at Ibrahimovic's mother and sister, insisting that the 39-year-old Swede had done the same.

Paul Pogba rubbishes Zlatan Ibrahimovic racist allegations

In ZLATAN’s world there is no place for RACISM.

We are all the same race - we are all equal !!

We are all PLAYERS some better then others.https://t.co/DhguHUOFte — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) January 27, 2021

Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to assert there is absolutely no place for racism in his life. In what appeared as an attempt to put the matter to rest, he insisted that everybody was equal and of the same race. "We are all players, some better than others" accompanied by a link to an old Instagram video on the same.

Zlatan... racist? 🤨 He loves me too much so he's the last person I'd think of as racist! Come on, don't joke with that one! 🤣 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 27, 2021

He has also found support from his former Man United teammate Paul Pogba. The France international raised questions on Ibrahimovic's racist allegations. He insisted the striker loves him a lot and hence he will be the last person Pogba would think of as being a racist. He also appeared to send out a warning to Lukaku, advising him not to mess with the Milan striker. Incidentally, Pogba, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic played for together Man United at some point.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Christian Eriksen wins it for Conte

Interestingly, Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for Stefano Pioli in the first half. But his goal was cancelled out by Lukaku, who struck from the spot. Notably, Ibrahimovic was already sent off following a second booking in the game. And Christian Eriksen went on to win the tie for Antonio Conte, striking a sensational freekick during injury time.

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram, AC Milan Twitter