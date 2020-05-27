Newcastle Takeover In Trouble After WTO Confirms Saudi Involvement In Pirate TV Network

The highly-publicised Newcastle takeover is in trouble after the World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled that Saudi Arabia is behind the pirate TV network beoutQ that illegally broadcasts Premier League games in the country. The Saudi investment fund was set for the Newcastle takeover but beIN Sports raised concerns over the deal in its initial stages.

There were talks of a Newcastle takeover estimated at £300 million ($370 million) by the Saudi Investment Fund. This controversial fund is purportedly led by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. The deal was being stirred by Amanda Staveley, a UK-based businesswoman. However, Premier League's broadcasters beIN Sports raised concerns over the takeover and wrote a letter to investigate the fund's role in the pirate TV network.

World Trade Organization's ruling to affect Newcastle takeover

According to beIN Sports' arguments, the Saudi Investment fund is allegedly involved in a piracy network named beoutQ that broadcasts Premier League games illegally in the Gulf region due to which the Qatari-owned sports company has accrued heavy financial losses. Earlier, Amnesty International too raised concerns over the Newcastle takeover. Now, the World Trade Organization's ruling is set to impact any future negotiations.

Premier League receives the World Trade Organization's report

Although the World Trade Organisation's report will be published only by mid-June, The Guardian understands that the ruling establishes the role of the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince-led Saudi Investment Fund in the pirate TV network. The Premier League has reportedly received the World Trade Organisation report and has proceeded legally against the Newcastle takeover.

However, this is not the first time that the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince has been involved in such controversial issues. Earlier, the likes of FIFA, UEFA, LaLiga as well as the Premier League had tried to proceed legally against the Saudi Investment Fund in the kingdom. However, none of the legal firms was willing to take up the copyright case fearing backlash from the Saudi Arabia crown prince-dominated government.

World Trade Organization's ruling to affect Saudi TV deal

The World Trade Organization's ruling that categorically agrees to the involvement of the Saudi Investment Fund in the beoutQ piracy network is likely to hamper any future progress of the Newcastle takeover. Meanwhile, the UK government has also taken the matter with utmost seriousness, considering the involvement of geopolitical powers in a sporting deal. The ruling will also impact the Saudi TV deal after reports emerged stating that the country would bid for Premier League broadcast rights if the takeover was completed successfully.

