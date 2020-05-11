Gareth Bale On New Newcastle Owners' Wish List As Real Madrid Prepare To Offload Welshman

The prospective new Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) appear to have big plans once they complete their big-money takeover of the Magpies. Newcastle United are targetting top players all over Europe to transform Newcastle into modern-day Premier League giants. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Newcastle United's prime target is Real Madrid's 30-year-old Welsh winger, Gareth Bale. The former Tottenham star has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu over the years but appears to have generated interest from a number of clubs. Gareth Bale was set to leave Real Madrid last summer for Chinese side, Jiangsu Suning. Real Madrid, however, scrapped the deal at the last minute which saw Gareth Bale spending one more year at the Bernabeu.

Newcastle takeover: Newcastle owners want Bale and Pochettino

There are also reports which suggest that Newcastle United want to replace Steve Bruce with Mauricio Pochettino once the new Newcastle owners take charge. The 48-year-old Argentine previously expressed his desire to coach Gareth Bale during his Tottenham days. Newcastle United's new venture could see Pochettino and Bale at the same club next season as the prospective new Newcastle owners look to propel the club to new heights a la Manchester City. Tottenham are also interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League if he decides to call time on his career in Spain. With rumours of Harry Kane leaving the club in the summer, the reports of Tottenham angling for a Gareth Bale transfer have gathered pace since Kane's Instagram Live session last month.

Newcastle takeover: Tottenham Hotspur don't have first refusal

The Gareth Bale transfer to Newcastle United will not see Tottenham pose a problem if all the parties involved in the deal give the green light as Tottenham do not have the first refusal on the player. In 2013, Tottenham Hotspur inserted a clause as a part of the deal with Real Madrid which gave Spurs 72 hours to make a deal if any rival side tries to approach Gareth Bale. However, the clause reportedly expired last year on June 30, 2019. The new Newcastle owners will reportedly hand the club a massive transfer budget in the upcoming transfer window. Real Madrid reportedly want just €20m for Gareth Bale, as reported by Marca. Gareth Bale has scored just three times in 18 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Gareth Bale transfer: Winger's time in Premier League

On this day in 2013, Gareth Bale produced this superb finish to win the goal in the '86th minute against Southampton! pic.twitter.com/8cu7LuLxKX — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 4, 2020

