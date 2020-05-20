Newcastle United The Next Man City? Shay Given Says It's Possible If Takeover Goes Through

Manchester City's takeover by Sheikh Mansour 11 years ago turned around the fortunes of the club, both literally and otherwise. Over the last decade, Manchester City have constantly challenged for Premier League honours, a run strengthened by the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016. Shay Given, who was signed by Manchester City from Newcastle 11 years ago, remains optimistic that the Tyneside faithful can expect a similar trajectory if the Saudi takeover goes through. The former Manchester City and England shot-stopper is confident that if a substantial amount is invested by the consortium, Newcastle can become one of the best in Europe.

Newcastle United players return to training ahead of Premier League restart

Today, Newcastle United's players will start returning to the training ground in small groups as they begin their preparations for the proposed resumption of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.



Steve Bruce has been speaking to NUFC TV.



May 19, 2020

Newcastle the next Man City? Shay Given says it's possible if Saudi takeover goes through

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given is confident that Newcastle United can emulate the blue half of Manchester if the Saudi takeover goes through. In an interview with The Sun, Given was quoted as saying, “When other takeovers happen it just seems to get done. But it always seems to be a bit of a pantomime with Newcastle and invariably it falls on its face. We’ve had many false dawns. This one is getting even more speculation. The longer it goes on, the more the worry starts. I really hope it gets done. I hope this can be the time Mike Ashley moves on.” The Saudi Public Investment Fund is reportedly planning a £300m of the Magpies, a takeover that has come under some scrutiny in recent weeks.

The former Tyneside favourite was further quoted as saying, “It would be great for the Premier League if these guys came in with their financial backing to put Newcastle back where they belong, back challenging at the top of the league. It won’t happen overnight, it will take a few years. But with the right building blocks, the right recruitment and the right people in charge then there will definitely be clubs looking over their shoulders.” Shay Given has been doing his part in helping out NHS workers in the battle against coronavirus. He set up a fundraising campaign named CareGiven which aims to deliver as many PPE kits and masks to frontline NHS staff and key workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Newcastle issues statement to club supporters and media personnel

May 19, 2020

