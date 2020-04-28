Newcastle United Receive Rival £350m Takeover Bid From American TV Chief Henry Mauriss

The Newcastle United takeover has been all over the news and on social media ever since billionaire Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made an offer worth £300 million to outgoing Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley in January. However, if the Newcastle United Saudi takeover should fall through at the final hurdle, American TV boss Henry Mauriss has been linked with swooping in for a Newcastle United takeover worth £350 million.

Newcastle United takeover: Newcastle United Saudi takeover almost complete

According to previous reports from The Sun, the Newcastle United Saudi takeover was only a few signatures and approvals away from completion. In regards to complete the Newcastle United Saudi takeover, Mohammed bin Salman also paid a deposit fee to outgoing Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley. However, one major stumbling block concerning the Newcastle United Saudi takeover was the illegal broadcast of matches in Saudi Arabia. Another factor making the Premier League nervous is Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Dowden also says the Government will not intervene in the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) April 22, 2020

Newcastle United takeover: Mike Ashley Receives upgraded 'rival bid'

Reports from The Mirror claim that American TV chief Henry Mauriss is ready to pick up the pieces of the Newcastle United takeover if a deal falls through at the final hurdle. Mauriss is reportedly set to offer £350 million to buy the club and has been in contact with the MIke Ashley since last year. Although Mauriss is reportedly a 'generous and charitable man', he is also a vivid sports enthusiast and a well-renowned figure in the media world.

Although a Newcastle United takeover by Mauriss remains on the back foot, the Premier League still has to conduct a few tests before the deal is rubber-stamped. Any obstacle that stands in the way of the Newcastle United Saudi takeover would allow Mauriss to swoop in for his claim. Mauriss is reportedly a big fan of Liverpool's owners FSG and has been thoroughly impressed with the workings of the Merseyside club. Mauriss reportedly wants to emulate the success of the Premier League giants with Newcastle United.

