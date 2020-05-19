Newcastle United In Advanced Talks With €50 Million-rated Napoli Forward: Report

Premier League side Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks with Italian giants Napoli to sign young forward Hirving Lozano in the summer transfer window. These reports gained significance considering the fact that a Newcastle United Saudi takeover is imminent anytime soon, with a squad overhaul expected in the summer.

Hirving Lozano to Newcastle United?

Hirving Lozano joined Napoli last summer for a reported fee of €50 million ($54 million) after he rose to fame at PSV Eindhoven. The winger scored 40 goals in 79 games, which compelled Napoli to sign the forward. However, he is yet to replicate his previous season's form for Napoli, having scored a mere three goals in 23 appearances this season. His struggles under Gennaro Gattuso has invited criticism from all quarters, with reports suggesting that the club is looking for possible suitors for the Mexican international.

Napoli expect £45 million for Hirving Lozano

According to TodoFichajes, Newcastle United will have to shell out £45 million ($55 million) for Hirving Lozano. The report claims that a move for Lozano isn't a complicated one, with Newcastle United in an advanced stage of negotiations with Napoli. Apart from Lozano, Newcastle United have also been linked with the signing of other Napoli stars, including defender Kalidou Koulibaly, midfielder Allan and forward Dries Mertens. Recent reports suggest that the Newcastle United Saudi takeover is on the verge of completion. It is claimed that the Newcastle Saudi takeover will see Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman venture into the Premier League, courtesy of being the majority stakeholder of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle United Saudi takeover on the verge of completion

Earlier, Qatar-owned beIN Sports CEO Yousef al-Obaidly urged the Premier League not to give the go-ahead for the Newcastle United Saudi takeover, alleging that the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund was involved in a piracy network that broadcasts the Premier League illegally. BeIN Sports are the second-biggest overseas broadcast rights holders of the Premier League. They boast of a £500 million ($616 million), three-year deal. However, according to Football Insider, the Premier League is yet to find any role of the consortium in the piracy network, which implies that £300 million ($372 million) Newcastle United Saudi takeover could be completed anytime soon.

