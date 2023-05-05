Sheikh Jassim Eyes Dream Move For World Cup Winner If He Buys Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United's Champions League hopes took a severe nosedive as a last-gasp goal by Brighton & Hove Albion handed them their 8th loss of the Premier League campaign. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table and have looked pretty determined to finish their season in the top four. Erik ten Hag seems to have already started his planning for the upcoming summer transfer window and there could be a few surprising picks.

Amidst the takeover rumours, there might be some big names in the offing if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani succeeds in his plan to acquire United from the Glazers family. As per a report in the German publication Bild, United's potential Qatari owners could target the likes of Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

Manchester United to target Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman

Sheikh Jassim had already confirmed his participation in the takeover process with a detailed statement. “Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100% of Manchester United. The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United once more.

The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports. The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

United's summer plan will definitely include a goal-poaching striker and the likes of Harry Kane have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford next season. Mbappe is regarded as the best forward in the football circuit currently and has already added the coveted FIFA World Cup to his tally. The 24-year-old signed a lucrative contract with PSG until 2024 but can be lured to the Premier League if the right offer is proposed.

Camavinga is heralded as Madrid's next poster boy in the midfield as Los Blancos are seemingly trying to replace the midfield pairing of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Casemiro already left Spain to join United and the 20-year-old also could follow suit. United currently have a number of exciting wide players and adding Coman could be a major uplift to their current squad.