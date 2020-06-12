Newcastle United Open Talks With Philippe Coutinho, Favourites To Sign Barcelona Star

Bayern Munich's on-loan playmaker Philippe Coutinho faces an uncertain future as his season-long loan in the German capital draws to a close. On the other hand, his parent club Barcelona are reportedly not keen on keeping the former Liverpool man at Camp Nou. The Brazilian has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle United now considered the frontrunners to rope in Coutinho.

Also Read | Newcastle United's Yedlin shares emotional chat with grandfather over George Floyd's death

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Newcastle United to sign Brazilian?

According to a report by France Football, Premier League side Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Philippe Coutinho. Although the Philippe Coutinho transfer to Newcastle United will largely depend on the possible takeover by Saudi-led Public Investment fund, the club has already begun negotiations with the player’s agent, according to the report.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Representatives convinced with Newcastle United project

The report claims that Philippe Coutinho’s representatives are confident of the new project at St James’ Park. The representatives are convinced of Newcastle United’s plans for the Brazilian and do not want to wait until the takeover of the club is complete. The France Football report also claims that the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton have enquired about the signing of the 27-year-old. A move to the Premier League seems likely, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona reportedly not willing to keep the playmaker.

Also Read | Barcelona demand £87 million from Chelsea to complete Philippe Coutinho transfer

Philippe Coutinho transfer to depend on Newcastle Saudi takeover

Philippe Coutinho was signed by Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar Jr for a reported fee of £142 million ($179 million), making him the most expensive acquisition in the club's history. However, Coutinho failed to replicate his Liverpool form at Camp Nou and was subsequently loaned out to the Bavarian giants in 2019 on a season-long loan. Considering his transfer fees, Newcastle United may not be able to afford the hefty price tag until the takeover is completed. Barcelona are reportedly looking to earn at least £90 million ($114 million) from Coutinho's sale.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia moving for Premier League TV rights to ensure £300m Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle Saudi takeover could see arrival of Gareth Bale, Mauricio Pochettino

The Saudi-led Public Investment Fund has reportedly agreed on a £300 million ($370 million) takeover. Despite the issues surrounding the takeover and the Investment Fund’s alleged role in the pirated network, the club has been linked with several other football stars in light of the news of the potential takeover. The likes of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, Napoli winger Hirving Lozano and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Also Read | Newcastle United takeover: Mauricio Pochettino tempted by Magpies offer, says close friend

Image courtesy: AP