Newcastle United's Yedlin Shares Emotional Chat With Grandfather Over George Floyd's Death

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin says that his grandfather is ‘glad’ the USMNT star does not live in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. George Floyd protests erupted in a majority of the states in the US after the African-American man was pinned down by a police officer and subsequently killed. The George Floyd protests have sparked an uproar among the sporting world and a number of football clubs including Newcastle United and Liverpool have supported the Black Lives Matter campaign. Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin revealed how his grandfather fears for his life as a young African-American man.

A couple days after George Floyd’s death, my grandfather texted me and told me he’s glad that I am not living in the U.S. right now because he would fear for my life as a young black man. As days have passed, this text from my grandfather has not been able to leave my mind. — DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) June 2, 2020

DeAndre Yedlin racism chat with grandfather

The Newcastle United star took to Twitter to reveal the DeAndre Yedlin racism chat with his grandfather a few days after the death of George Floyd. The 26-year-old defender claimed that his grandfather was worried and expressed his fear over racism due to the Newcastle United star being a young African-American man. Yedlin's grandfather was thankful that his grandson does not reside in the USA anymore. Yedlin was born in Seattle, Washington but moved to the UK to pursue his career as a footballer.

The Newcastle United star also stated that the text message from his grandfather has not left his mind since the past few days. The Newcastle United squad joined the George Floyd protests as they were pictured together taking a knee. The Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd's neck, has since been charged with the murder of the unarmed African-American and three other police officers have been sacked. The George Floyd case has reignited anger and fury over the brutal police killings of African-Americans and a number of sporting clubs and players have sent out a message against racism. There have been protests that have swept across more than 75 cities across the United States.

DeAndre Yedlin career

DeAndre Yedlin began his career at Seattle Sounders in the MLS in 2013 before eventually moving to England to join Tottenham in 2015. The USMNT right-back also spent a season-long loan at Sunderland before joining Newcastle United in 2016. There have been a number of Premier League racism chants this season with ethnic players coming under abuse from the crowd supporters. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Fred are some of the few players that have had racial slurs hurled towards them this season.

