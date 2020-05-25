Newcastle United Takeover: Mauricio Pochettino Tempted By Magpies Offer, Says Close Friend

A Newcastle United takeover could possibly spur Mauricio Pochettino to join the Magpies as their new gaffer, reports have indicated. Ever since details of the Newcastle United Saudi deal were revealed by the British media, speculation arose regarding whether the former Spurs manager could possibly spearhead a new-look Toons after the takeover. According to former Tottenham midfielder Ossie Ardiles, Mauricio Pochettino has, in fact, been offered the Newcastle job and the Argentine is also tempted by the same.

Newcastle United takeover: Toons make Mauricio Pochettino an offer?

Ossie Ardiles, an Argentine legend, is known to be a good friend of Mauricio Pochettino and is also a Spurs ambassador. During a recent interview with Mirror, Ardiles revealed Pochettino's obligations to Spurs ended last week and that he is free to discuss new opportunities. Ardiles noted that Newcastle United are a strong option for Pochettino, who enjoys working and living in England.

Currently residing in England, Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has offers from top clubs across Europe. However, Ardiles claimed that a few top clubs in England are also interested in Pochettino's services, one of them being Newcastle. "He really likes managing in England," Ardiles said to the publication. "There are a few very large teams that can appoint him - and one of them is going to be chosen."

“Mauricio is fine in England. He is linked with Newcastle United and when he spoke directly to that club there were many first-rate people involved who made him a good offer," Ardiles added.

Newcastle United Saudi deal: Newcastle United owner to make a decision over Steve Bruce

The Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley is reportedly on the verge of completion. The takeover will be completed for a reported £300 million (€336 million). Earlier reports stated current manager Steve Bruce looked set to finish the current campaign. However, fresh reports suggest the potential new owners will make a decision over Bruce's future after the takeover is complete. Former Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is also linked to the managerial position at the club.

As for Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine was sacked by Spurs after just over five years at the club. Although his tenure failed to yield silverware, Tottenham progressed considerably under Pochettino and even made it to the Champions League final last season. The brand of attacking football that the Argentine instilled at Spurs was highly appreciated by fans. After an indifferent spell this season, he was relieved of his duties in November. Mauricio Pochettino still remains a sought-after manager in Europe. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United as well as Borussia Dortmund have been linked with Pochettino in the past.

