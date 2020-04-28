Steven Gerrard Slip: Demba Ba Says Liverpool Legend Must Feel Terrible About 2014 Incident

Liverpool were on track to end their Premier League drought in 2014 as they looked formidable under coach Brendan Rodgers. They were cruising on an 11-match winning streak and needed just seven points from their final three games to lift the Premier League trophy. However, Steven Gerrard's ambition of lifting a Premier League trophy was dealt a huge setback as Liverpool suffered a humiliating defeat to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2014. The 'Steven Gerrard slip' incident became one of the most iconic moments in the Premier League over the last decade.

OTD six years ago, the 'Gerrard slip' incident took place

Exactly 6 years ago today, Steven Gerrard slipped and Liverpool's dream of winning their first ever Premier League title faded away.



Look away Liverpool fans. pic.twitter.com/1XvOkyMPzE — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) April 27, 2020

Steven Gerrard slip: Demba Ba says Liverpool legend would have felt terrible about 2014 incident

Demba Ba empathised with Steven Gerrard on the sixth anniversary of the ‘Gerrard slip’ incident. The former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, “You know if I put myself in his shoes, which I really didn't up until now, but it must be terrible for a player that played so long for one team and that has played so great for one team, basically losing a title on a mistake that he has done. Of course (I have) a degree of sympathy, yeah maybe. I'm not really thinking about it too much.” Manchester City went on to be crowned Premier League champions that season while Liverpool finished second, two points behind the league leaders. Steven Gerrard finished the season with 13 goals and the league's most assists at 13 but referred to that period as the 'worst three months of my life'.

Willian makes it 0-2 for Chelsea on a memorable day at Anfield

Gerrard’s Slip. Mourinho down the touchline. That’s the Jose I remember. One of the great away days. pic.twitter.com/md3PYII4qH — CFC Away (@cfcawayinfo_) April 27, 2020

