Cristiano Ronaldo Waives Money Entitled From Underwear Manufacturers Amidst COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has caused chaos across the globe with many countries forced into lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. With all sporting leagues and tournaments also suspended, several sporting icons have stepped forward and helped out in the tough times. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his charitable side amidst the coronavirus pandemic by helping out a Danish underwear company that manufactures CR7 underwear and CR7 pants.

CR7 underwear: Cristiano Ronaldo waives off entitled money from Danish company manufacturing CR7 pants

Amongst the Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements, the Juventus forward regularly models for his clothing line and is considered to be one of his most lucrative sources of income. Ronaldo waived off the money entitled to him from Danish company JBS and further helped the CR7 underwear manufacturers by agreeing to not take any revenue until 2021. The CR7 underwear and CR7 pants range accounts for 14% of JBS' revenue according to The Sun. JBS CEO Michael Alstrup, speaking to Finans, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and his team waived off all payments amidst the coronavirus pandemic and expressed his gratitude in being in collaboration with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to contribute towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Juventus superstar, along with his agent Jorge Mendes, bankrolled 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the Sao Jao medical institution in Porto. The duo also donated funds to North Lisbon's University Hospital Centre (CHULN) with two intensive care wings that each have the capacity to add an extra 20 beds. The Cristiano Ronaldo-funded units will be equipped with essential equipment in the care of critically ill patients with coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements: CR7 underwear and CR7 pants sales have dropped since Portuguese legend's transfer to Juventus

Michael Alstrup spoke about the privilege of being associated with Cristino Ronaldo and being part of his closet. The JBS CEO further added that the former Real Madrid man's team calls them a part of their family. Alstrup further added that the sales of the CR7 underwear have declined after Cristiano Ronaldo move to Juventus. The 2016 Euros champion completed a shock transfer to Italy in 2018, signing for Serie A giants Juventus for a reported €100 million fee.

