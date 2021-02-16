Who Is Alicia Aylies? Kylian Mbappe's rumoured Girlfriend Was Crowned Miss France In 2017

Kylian Mbappe has been grabbing headlines of late after reports suggested that the 22-year-old plans on leaving PSG for free once his contract expires next summer. While several top clubs across the European continent are closely monitoring his situation at the Parc des Princes, some netizens have been curious to know more about his personal life and girlfriend Alicia Aylies. Aylies and Mbappe have never really been spotted together in public but it is believed that the pair are fond of each other and opt to keep their relationship private and away from the media.

Who is Alicia Aylies? Is Kylian Mbappe dating former Miss France?

Alicia Aylies was born on the French island of Martinique in the Caribbean on April 21, 1998. When she was two, Aylies' parents got divorced and she moved to French Guiana, a place at the border of Brazil, with her mother. Aylies then studied law at the region's university and got into modelling from a young age.

She was crowned 'Miss Guyane' in 2016 and a year later, entered the French competition in Montpelier. She then rose to fame by becoming the first woman from French Guiana to become Miss France in 2017. Aylies later went on to compete for the Miss Universe title but she did not place despite being among the favourites.

Reports claim that Aylies and Mbappe began seeing each other in May 2018, after the model was spotted cheering for PSG from the crowds at the Parc des Princes. Aylies was then pictured in Russia a few months later, cheering on the French national team and Mbappe from the stands. She was spotted in the stadiums alongside former Miss France Rachel Legrain-Trapani, the ex-girlfriend of Les Bleus star Benjamin Pavard as France won the World Cup that year.

In Russia, Mbappe became the youngest Frenchman to score in a World Cup and the second-youngest after Pele to score in a World Cup Final. However, Mbappe hasn't publicly disclosed his relationship with Aylies to the media. Reports suggest that the couple are very serious about keeping their relationship private as they don't even upload pictures on social media together.

Kylian Mbappe net worth details

According to reports from Forbes, Kylian Mbappe's net worth is an estimate $33.8M. Reports claim that Mbappe makes over $24 million per year through his contract with PSG. The French youngster made another $19 million through endorsements in 2020.

