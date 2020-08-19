Neymar Banned For UCL Final? PSG Star In Trouble after Breaking UEFA’s Shirt Swapping Rule

PSG superstar Neymar could be banned for the Champions League final after breaching UEFA's shirt swapping rule following the 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday night. The Brazilian was spotted trading shirts with Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg at the full-time whistle. UEFA had banned the swapping of shirts after games in order to keep players safe from the coronavirus pandemic and claimed at the time that breaking such a rule would result in a 12-day period of self-isolation for the player.

Neymar banned for UCL final? Neymar shirt swap with Marcel Halstenberg lands PSG star in hot water

Following the PSG vs RB Leipzig Champions League semi-final at the Estadio da Luz, the cameras picked up Neymar exchanging jerseys with German defender Marcel Halstenberg. According to the medical protocols of UEFA which were adopted following the coronavirus pandemic, Neymar could face a one-match ban along with a mandatory 12-day period of self-isolation for trading his shirt with another player. This could result in the 28-year-old missing the grand Champions League final which is set to take place on Sunday, August 23.

One of the new rules from UEFA states that "Players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts." However, experts have claimed that the mention of the word 'recommended' might work in favour of Neymar as the rules don’t explicitly ban the exchange of jerseys. PSG will face either of Bayern Munich or Lyon in the UCL final on Sunday and there is a risk looming over Neymar missing the final. Neymar has played a crucial role in PSG's journey to the Champions League final, scoring thrice and registering four assists in the competition.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🔴🔵 Paris reach their first ever #UCLfinal



⚽️Marquinhos, Di María, Bernat



🤔 Who was your MOTM? — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020

PSG vs RB Leipzig: Story of the match

Thomas Tuchel's side opened the scoring through Marquinhos in the 13th minute of the game with a glancing header from Angel Di Maria's free-kick. Only three minutes before half-time, Angel Di Maria double the lead for the Parisians as he finished neatly from Neymar's delicious back-heel assist. Juan Bernat got the third 10 minutes after the break as PSG won the game 3-0 and made it to their first-ever Champions League final.

Image Credits - AP