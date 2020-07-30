Neymar Can Claim The Ballon D'Or At Least Three Times, Says Brazil Legend Rivaldo

Brazil legend Rivaldo believes that PSG superstar Neymar can claim at least three Ballon d'Or awards as he is on course to become the best player in the world. Rivaldo also claimed that Neymar should ponder a return to Barcelona to win big honours with big clubs. Earlier this month, it was announced that the Ballon d'Or ceremony for 2020 will be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivaldo says Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or at least three times

While writing for his column on Betfair, Rivaldo said that his national compatriot Neymar is on track to become the best player in the world. The 48-year-old went on to add that Neymar Jr is showing a great attitude despite the noise and distractions around him. A winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or himself, Rivaldo then stated that the PSG forward is now ready to take his game to the next level and with his quality, Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or at least three times.

Despite claiming that Neymar is ready to compete for the Ballon d"or against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rivaldo believes that the superstar's move from Barcelona to PSG was a 'mistake'. "I'm a big admirer of Neymar and I believe that he has the potential to become the best player in the world but he needs to win big the trophies at big clubs", he wrote. Neymar made the move from Barcelona to the French capital for a reported €222 million back in 2017.

Neymar transfer news: Neymar return to Barcelona unlikely this summer?

Ever since joining PSG, Neymar has had a list of disciplinary issues away from the pitch as well as persistent injuries that have halted his career. Neymar has been vocal about a potential return to Barcelona but the Spanish giants have been unable to agree on a Neymar transfer fee amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles with PSG in three seasons at the club.

Neymar appears to have rediscovered his form this year, following standout performances against Borussia Dortmund in the UCL Round of 16. PSG are on course to secure an unprecedented treble when the UCL tournament resumes next month. Neymar scored the winner for PSG in the French Cup final last week having secured the Ligue 1 title earlier this season, when the domestic campaign was brought to a halt.

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram