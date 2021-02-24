Romelu Lukaku Describes His Love For Solskjaer, Heaps Praise On Marcus Rashford

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has emerged as one of the top performers for Antonio Conte this season. The Belgium international scored the third goal in the Milan derby to win the tie for his side. Following his scintillating performance, he took to Twitter to invite questions from his fans. And some of the most intriguing questions were thrown at him, including his relationship with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and striker Marcus Rashford.

He is doing great, says Romelu Lukaku on Solskjaer

A Man United fan, who goes by the name of Roy MUFC on Twitter, quizzed Lukaku about his thoughts on Solskjaer's work as a manager until now. He was also asked if he enjoyed a decent relationship with the Norwegian tactician before his ultimate exit to Inter Milan.

He is doing great. You guys have to know i love him as a manager and as a person and i wish him nothing but the best 💯 https://t.co/v87W0Xb69J — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

Lukaku was candid enough to praise the Man United boss. He insisted that the manager has been doing great with the team. Indeed, the Red Devils have managed to turn their season around for the better to quite an extent after a horrendous start to their Premier League campaign.

Man United currently sit second in the league standings, albeit a 10-point difference with Manchester City in the lead. Lukaku went on to claim that he loves Solskjaer, not only as a manager but also as a person. He wished the best for the Norwegian boss in his stint with the Premier League heavyweights.

Lukaku Twitter Q&A: Inter forward praises Marcus Rashford

Lukaku was also quizzed about his thoughts on former Man United teammate Marcus Rashford as well. And the 27-year-old was quick to heap massive praise on Rashford. Lukaku asserted that the England international had been constantly improving and he loved to watch him play.

He is improving all the time! I love to see him play. one of the most talented played with for sure — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

Indeed, Lukaku spent two seasons at Old Trafford and he did get along well with Rashford. Since his departure, the English forward has gained further prominence in the team, emerging as one of the key players under Solskjaer. And Lukaku went on to describe him as one of the most talented players he has ever played with.

Lukaku describes Lewandowski as the best in the world

@lewy_official. Love his work ethic and his game! True professional https://t.co/Xz0Zc2Weg8 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

Lukaku believes that Robert Lewandowski is the best player in the world at the moment. The Bayern Munich forward was one of the main players for Hansi Flick in their sextuple win recently. The Pole international, after his goal against Lazio, has now become the third-highest goalscorer in the Champions League, overtaking Real Madrid legend Raul. The Inter striker thus asserts that he admires Lewandowski's work ethic and playing style, while also describing him as a true professional.

Image courtesy: Inter Milan Twitter, AP