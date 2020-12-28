Neymar Criticised for organising Five-day Party For 500 People In Brazil Amid Pandemic

Three-time Ligue 1 champion Neymar has been heavily criticised for allegedly hosting a five-day party near Rio de Janeiro with 500 people amid the COVID-19 crisis in Brazil. The PSG winger reportedly has a disco built with noise protection in a mansion in Mangaratiba where he kicked off the celebrations on Christmas Day. Brazil has been one of the many countries heavily affected during the coronavirus pandemic, with over 190,000 reported deaths in the South American nation due to the deadly plague.

Neymar party in Brazil: PSG star ignores COVID-19 protocols by inviting 500 people

According to reports from Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Neymar's mega bash is said to have started on December 25 and is due to continue until the New Year. Reports claim that Neymar purchased a £6 million mansion in Mangaratiba with its own helipad and jetty in October 2016 - while he was plying his trade at Barcelona - and first used the house to organize a Christmas break two months later. However, that property is undergoing renovation work at the moment and hence, Neymar is said to have rented a separate luxury villa for the grand party.

The house party will include a band to entertain his guests, who will spend most of their time in an underground disco with noise cancellation technology so as to not disturb his neighbours. At Neymar's request, there will be no mobile phones allowed at the event, so nothing will be recorded. A few of the guests invited at the party include Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos and Brazilian influencer Camila Loures.

Fans on social media and Brazilians have blasted Neymar for his decision to host a grand party amid the COVID-19 in Brazil. The South American nation has a reported 7.4 million COVID-19 cases, more than any other country apart from the US and India. According to Worldometer, Brazil has reported over 190,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

O troféu imbecil do dia vai para @neymarjr e sua festa de 5 dias ou Presidente Bolsonaro e seu “não dou bola pra isso”?

Lembrando, imbecil do dia, talkei? — Augusto de Arruda Botelho (@augustodeAB) December 26, 2020

On Twitter, one wrote, "Just heard Neymar is hosting a party for 500 people in his mansion. Can he show some respect for the country of Brazil right now during the pandemic?". Another added, "Neymar is so stupid, inviting guests during the lockdown and they are going to spread the COVID-19 disease even further in Brazil. SMH." Human rights lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho also took to Twitter to slam Neymar for his behaviour amid the pandemic.

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram