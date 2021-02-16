Is Messi Playing Tonight Vs PSG? Barcelona Team News For Champions League Game Vs PSG

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to reignite their Champions League rivalry when they go up against each other in the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday. The defending Ligue 1 champions — who also finished as Champions League runners up last season — would be eager to avenge their 6-1 humiliation at the Camp Nou back in March 2017, but will have to cope in the absence of Neymar Jr. Will Lionel Messi be available for the home game is one of the most asked questions ahead of the Champions League tie.

Also Read | Barcelona boss Koeman urges referees to protect Neymar, Ronaldo and Messi on the field

Is Messi playing tonight? Any Messi injury update?

Lionel Messi spearheaded Barcelona's clash against Alaves in LaLiga. on Sunday. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in the Camp Nou outfit's sensational win over the weekend. He struck twice to help his side bag the all-important three points, with Francisco Trincao and Junior Firpo also being among the goalscorers.

The Argentina international is completely match fit ahead of the clash against PSG at the Camp Nou. He has been included in the squad by Ronald Koeman and has been striving hard in training to work out his magic against the Parc des Princes outfit. Messi, being the key to Koeman's attack, is expected to start against PSG.

Also Read | Is Neymar playing tonight vs Barcelona? Critical PSG team news for Champions League match

Barcelona vs PSG team news

Ronald Koeman will be without the services of Ansu Fati due to a meniscus injury. So will be Philippe Coutinho. Sergi Roberto will miss out due to a thigh injury, while striker Martin Braithwaite is yet to recover from a muscle injury. Ronald Araujo's recovery from an ankle injury is underway and he is expected to be back fit in March.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino faces a daunting task in the absence of Neymar Jr due to an adductor injury. Angel Di Maria misses out due to a thigh injury, so is Colin Dagba. Juan Bernat is yet to recover from a cruciate ligament injury, while Timothee Pembele is under isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also Read | Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo video 'The Greatest Era of Football' grips fans: WATCH

Barcelona vs PSG live stream

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The Barcelona vs PSG live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes only behind Messi and Lewandowski in remarkable goal involvement stat

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter