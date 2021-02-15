Bruno Fernandes Only Behind Messi And Lewandowski In Remarkable Goal Involvement Stat

Bruno Fernandes added to his already impressive stats at Man United on Sunday as the Red Devils were held to an underwhelming 1-1 draw against West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Portuguese midfielder scored a left-footed volley to help United salvage a point from the game. It was Fernandes' 22nd goal in 38 top-flight appearances since he made his United debut on February 1, 2020, adding to his 16 assists. He is now only behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandoski in terms of direct goal involvements (assists/goals) since making his Red Devils debut.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Man United ace's stunning numbers since arriving at Old Trafford

Ever since Bruno Fernandes signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, he's grabbed the limelight with authority. The star midfielder has been instrumental for the Red Devils, providing 16 assists and scoring 22 times in the league. In fact, only Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich hitman, Robert Lewandowski have managed better goal involvement numbers in their respective leagues since Fernandes' United debut.

38 - Since his Premier League debut for Manchester United in February 2020, only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski (both 44) have been directly involved in more goals in Europe's big-five leagues than Bruno Fernandes (38 - 22 goals, 16 assists). Special. pic.twitter.com/wHvp0FhUUH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021

Messi and Lewandowski have been directly involved in 44 goals in LaLiga and the Bundesliga, respectively, since Fernandes marked his United debut on February 1, 2020. The Portuguese ace, however, is next on the list among players in Europe's big five leagues. Fernandes has racked up a total of 38 goals and assists for Man United in the league since arriving at Old Trafford in last year's January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored 19 goals for Man United across all competitions this season, along with grabbing 10 assists. He's scored his 14th league goal of the season against West Brom on Sunday. Unfortunately, United failed to come away with the three points despite Fernandes' wondergoal.

Fernandes has now averaged being directly involved in a goal every game that he plays for United in the league. Only former United striker Andy Cole has been directly involved in more Premier League goals (46 — 33 scored, 13 assisted) after 38 matches as compared to Fernandes. He made history after being named the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for December 2020 as he became the first player to win the award four times in a calendar year. He previously won the award in February, June and November 2020.

Man United are currently second in the Premier League standings, seven points behind league leaders Man City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and will face Leicester City later in March.

