Neymar Heaps Praise On Jadon Sancho Ahead Of Borussia Dortmund Vs PSG UCL Clash

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has a new admirer in the form of Neymar Jr. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger has praised the 19-year-old England international and claimed that he enjoys watching Sancho play.

Also Read | Neymar angers PSG's higher authorities by attending a fashion event in Germany

Champions League: Neymar praises Man United target Jadon Sancho

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏻 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nAaRVm6sP1 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 1, 2020

While speaking to Sky Sports, Neymar opened up about his views on Borussia Dortmund ahead of their clash with the German side. He praised the Bundesliga giants and lauded them as a team that possesses quality players. He also lauded Jadon Sancho as a very special player of the squad. Neymar asserted that Sancho possessed great footballing qualities and he enjoyed watching the winger play.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho takes dig at Man City ban by calling Man United as 2017-18 champions

PSG will play against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Round of 16

PSG have been tied against Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The match will be played on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST). Neymar was also quizzed about his views on his opponents. The Brazilian claimed that it would not be easy for PSG to play against Dortmund. He asserted that both the teams played attacking football and it would be a treat for any football fan in the world.

Neymar recently suffered a rib injury during PSG’s game against Montpellier. PSG manager Thomas Tuchel denied commenting on whether Neymar will be available for the clash against Dortmund.

Also Read | Chelsea hold talks with Jadon Sancho as Blues aim summer move for Dortmund star: Reports

Jadon Sancho transfer: Chelsea and Man United willing to sign the winger

Jadon Sancho has established himself as one of the most prominent players for Borussia Dortmund. The player has netted 16 goals along with 17 assists in 30 games across all competitions.

According to recent reports in England, Chelsea have begun talks with Jadon Sancho. The winger is considering a switch to the Premier League after a successful stint with the Bundesliga outfit. Clubs like Chelsea and Man United are reportedly interested in signing the 19-year-old winger.

Also Read | Neymar misses PSG's game at Amiens ahead of Champions League