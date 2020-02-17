Chelsea Hold Talks With Jadon Sancho As Blues Aim Summer Move For Dortmund Star: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have begun talks with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to latest reports in England. The England international is considering a switch to the Premier League after a successful stint with the Bundesliga outfit. Clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the 19-year-old winger.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Chelsea hold talks with player's representatives

Chelsea have hinted towards major signings in the upcoming summer transfer window. Frank Lampard’s side have already secured the signing of AFC Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, who will join the Stamford Bridge side in July 2020. However, this has not stopped Chelsea from pursuing the signing of Sancho with reports suggesting that the club has held talks with the player’s representatives on a possible switch to Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Manchester United look to sign the winger

According to Standard, Man United have also been interested in signing the star for the past 12 months. It is reported that Man City had not inserted an “anti-United” clause, which would be of benefit for the Old Trafford side. It is also reported that the player's contract at Dortmund does not include a release clause. The Red Devils plan to make him the highest-paid star of the club with an estimated wage offer of £200,000 per week. On the other hand, Man City have not expressed any willingness to re-sign Sancho who had joined Dortmund in 2017.

Jadon Sancho has been phenomenal for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has established himself as one of the most prominent players for Borussia Dortmund. The player has netted 16 goals along with 17 assists in 30 games across all competitions. Dortmund are willing to accept an offer in the range of £100 million for the winger. On the other hand, Chelsea are placed fourth on the Premier League points table. Lampard’s men have bagged 41 points in 25 games and will next play against Manchester United on Monday (Tuesday according to IST).

