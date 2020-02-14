Neymar Angers PSG's Higher Authorities By Attending A Fashion Event In Germany

Neymar is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. The Brazilian superstar has managed to upset the higher authorities at PSG again. This time, it is because he attended a photo session for clothing brand 'Replay' in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Despite being injured, Neymar decided to travel out of France for a promotional event. It surely didn't go down well with his PSG bosses. French daily newspaper Le Parisien published an article which read, "What game is Neymar playing?"

Neymar showed off his new look at a fashion event in Germany 📸 pic.twitter.com/ONyurgCmu2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 14, 2020

Also Read | Iker Casillas To Run For Spanish FA Presidency According To A Spanish Radio Network

Neymar in PSG's wrong books again

PSG are set to face Dortmund in their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Neymar has already missed two back-to-back Champions League knockout rounds for PSG in the past two years due to injury concerns. PSG will be the expecting the winger to recover in time this season and show up for their crucial clash against Dortmund.

Neymar's decision to visit Düsseldorf has indeed pissed-off the higher authorities at PSG.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's First Registration Card Picture When He Was 7 Goes Viral

The officials at PSG are under the impression that Neymar prioritized a publicity trip over his recovery. Neymar will miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Amiens this weekend. PSG boss Thomas Tuchel stated that he is not 100% sure that Neymar will be able to play next week.

Also Read | Isco Needs To Score More Goals, States Real Madrid's Manager Zinedine Zidane

PSG are currently on the top spot of the Ligue 1 points table. They have a total of 61 points to their name after playing 24 matches. PSG have managed to win 20 matches in the tournament so far. They have lost just 3 matches. The defending champions have scored 63 goals and conceded 17 goals. They have a goal difference of 46.

Also Read | Manchester United: Evra Recalls Sir Alex Ferguson's Inspiring Speech Before 2008 CL Final