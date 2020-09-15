Neymar Hits Back At Alvaro Gonzalez After Wild Brawl During PSG Vs Marseille

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille derby clash saw unruly scenes with the game ending with both players in fisticuffs. Injury-time of Le Classique saw five players, including Neymar being sent off after a physical altercation. The Brazil international, who alleged racist abuses were hurled at him by Marseille centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez, has hit out again with a new social media post referring to the incident.

PSG vs Marseille highlights: Neymar accepts mistake

Alvaro Gonzalez was alleged to have racially abused Neymar after Marseille's Dario Benedetto and PSG star Leandro Paredes ended up in an argument following a challenge. Neymar took to Twitter immediately after the game to reveal the act of racism. However, Alvaro Gonzalez hit back, saying that he did not abuse the Brazil superstar. He rather asked Neymar to learn to accept the defeat gracefully.

On his Instagram account, Neymar stated that he revolted in Le Classique, which led to his sending off. He pointed out that he was rightly sent off because he hit Alvaro Gonzalez at the back of his head. However, the PSG star believes that his actions were a result of his understanding that the authorities refused to act against the racist abuse that he was subject to.

PSG vs Marseille highlights: Neymar hits back at Alvaro Gonzalez

Neymar claims that aggression, insults and swearing at each other are all part of the game and a player isn't expected to be affectionate towards his opponents. He insists that he could comprehend Alvaro Gonzalez's actions but racism and intolerance cannot be accepted.

Neymar went on to lash out at Alvaro Gonzalez, stating that he and his ancestors were black, and were proud of their heritage. He said he sees no difference between him and any other person. Speaking on the brawl during the game, Neymar stated that he expected the authorities in charge of the game to position themselves impartially in light of whatever transpired.

PSG vs Marseille highlights: Alvaro Gonzalez is a fool, claims Neymar

The authorities should also understand that there is no longer any place for prejudiced attitude, Neymar added. The 28-year-old further stated that he and his teammates tried to speak to the referee about the act of racism but to no avail. Neymar hit back at Alvaro Gonzalez saying that he is a "fool", while also attributing the same word for himself. Neymar stated in conclusion that he accepts the punishment but also expects the Marseille defender to be punished.

