Neymar Infuriates LGBT Groups After Using Homophobic Slur To Describe Mother's Boyfriend 

Brazilian superstar Neymar has reportedly infuriated an LGBT group back in his home country after aiming homophobic comments at his mother's boyfriend, Tiago Ramos. The 'Neymar mother dating a 23-year-old' story has grabbed headlines for the past two months despite their controversial split later in April. Most recently, the Neymar homophobic comment towards his mother's boyfriend Tiago Ramos caused a meltdown in an LGBT community in Brazil with reports claiming that the group is prepared to take legal action against the PSG star.

Neymar mother dating 23-year-old: Neymar homophobic comment

According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, the Neymar homophobic comment was hurled towards Tiago Ramos after a row with Neymar mother, Nadine Goncalves, at their home in Brazil last week. Neymar mother, Nadine, and Tiago were questioned by the police following the accident which saw the latter ending up in a hospital, getting 12 stitches in his arm. Reports claim that Neymar's voice was allegedly heard on a phone call with his friend, and the PSG winger called Tiago by a highly offensive term for homosexuals in Portuguese. The audio also suggests that Neymar didn't think the injuries suffered by Ramos were an accident.

Neymar controversy: LGBT community to sue Neymar?

Marca also revealed that the LGBT community in Brazil has filed a case against the three-time LaLiga champion. The derogatory cuss word aimed at Tiago deeply affected the LGBT community in Brazil and the group claims that Neymar might have hinted at the possibility of informing his friends to attack Tiago. The LGBT community is reportedly furious at Neymar and believes that PSG talisman might have planned the attack to assault Tiago Ramos after reports claimed that the 28-year-old star disapproved of his mother's reunion with the 23-year-old. More so, the homophobic comment made by Neymar has put the three-time Ligue 1 champion in hot water.

Neymar mother broke up with Tiago Ramos before patching up

Earlier in April, Neymar's mother Nadine sent shockwaves in Brazil when she took to social media to announce she was in a relationship with a man younger than her son. Nadine is 29 years younger than her boyfriend Tiago Ramos. Later in April, reports claimed that the 42-year-old Nadine had ended her relationship with Tiago after finding out that Tiago dated several men before her. However, around two weeks ago, reports once again resurfaced that Tiago and Nadine were back together.

