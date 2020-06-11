Sergio Aguero's Mother Gifts Him Custom Kicks Honouring Michael Jordan And Argentina Roots

Adriana Aguero, the mother of Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, gifted a pair of custom boots to the striker on his recent birthday. Sergio Aguero turned 32 on June 2. The Argentine frontman was surprised when he received two pairs of kicks from his mother - one paying tribute to NBA franchise Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, and the other dedicated to his roots in Argentina.

Sergio Aguero's custom kicks dedicated to Michael Jordan and early life in Argentina

A short video shared by Bleacher Report showed Sergio Aguero opening his birthday gift and showing off his new pairs of custom shoes. Per Bleacher Report, Sergio Aguero's mother partnered with Dan Hayes of Exclusive Custom Cleats for the designs. Every detail of the Puma boots was hand-painted and reportedly took about a week to complete.

On @aguerosergiokun's birthday, his mother gave him some customized shoes. Here's how they were made 👟 pic.twitter.com/UmFXLONRaX — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 10, 2020

Sergio Aguero celebrated his birthday away from his family for the first time as the Manchester City star was stuck in quarantine in England due to the coronavirus pandemic. Adriana Aguero told Bleacher Report that she wanted to do something special for her son since she couldn't be with him on his 32nd birthday.

The first pair of boots pays tribute to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Adriana and Sergio Aguero are known to be massive fans of the basketball legend. One of the pairs features Michael Jordan's No. 23 on the front with a sketch of the Bulls star on one side. The other features the Bulls logo on the front with Jordan wearing his Bulls jersey on the side. The design is accented with red streaks that combine well with the white backdrop of the sneakers. The second pair honours Sergio Aguero's Argentinian roots. It celebrates his family, his football career and also honours his current club Manchester City. A sketch of Aguero can be seen on one of the boots.

Adriana Aguero also celebrated Sergio's birthday on social media by sharing a string of photos of her son to Instagram. "My beautiful son, I give you my blessings for you because you are a wonderful being with everyone, especially with all your family, your son," she wrote.

