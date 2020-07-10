Neymar, Is That You? Video Of Toddlers Faking Injury Goes Viral On Twitter; Watch

PSG forward Neymar is considered to be one of the best players in world football. While the player is known for his goals and trickery, he is also unceremoniously known for his theatrical antics. Neymar has been accused of diving several times, with many feeling that the PSG forward makes a meal of the challenges. It looks like everyone, from footballers to young kids have seen Neymar rolling on the floor, as this Twitter video seems to suggest.

Neymar kid video: Kid faking injury video goes viral online

My son be fakiiiiing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pz7kbCyAjE — M. Dot (@jordeeenie) July 8, 2020

A clip showing a kid faking injury video has gone viral on Twitter, with several users pointing out how the kid rolling on the floor bears a resemblance to Neymar. In the now-viral Neymar kid video, a young kid can be seen approaching a swing cautiously. The kid goes on to touch the base of the swing and goes onto fall on the floor the first instance the swing slightly makes contact with him.

What’s more is that the kid goes onto roll on the ground after the swing touches him in the now-viral kid faking injury video. The kid's mother, who uploaded the kid faking injury video aptly captioned the video that her son was faking it, accompanying with laughing emojis. The Neymar kid video has gone viral on Twitter, with the kid faking injury video being seen more than 3 million times.

Neymar kid video: Kid faking injury video compared to Neymar’s on-pitch antics

Several users were quick to find out how the young kid rolling on the floor is similar to how footballers make most of the physical contact on the field. Many started calling the clip the Neymar kid video, saying that the kid rolling on the floor bore resemblance to the PSG forward’s behaviour on the field. Users commented on how the Neymar kid video showed how the player must have been as a kid.

Another user claimed that Neymar may be the father of the kid, considering the similarities between the two while faking an injury. Another Twitter user posted a video of Neymar rolling on the ground during a FIFA World Cup match against Serbia.

This is not the first time a Neymar kid video has gone viral. Another video that went viral in the post showed a bunch of kid dribbling with the ball. In the viral Neymar video, all the kids go down on the floor shouting and rolling over as soon as their coach yells “Neymar”. Neymar himself had created a furore around his reaction after he claimed once that he does, in fact, exaggerate the contact he feels on the football field.

Image Courtesy: instagram/neymarjr