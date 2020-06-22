Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Return To Training As PSG Look To Chase Champions League Glory

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain returned to training this week as they prepare to pick up more silverware this campaign. PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joined the group along with the rest of the PSG squad. While there is no French top-flight football left to be played - due to the Ligue 1 season being called off courtesy of the coronavirus France crisis - PSG still have the elusive Champions League to fight for this season.

Also Read: Is Neymar Coming Back To Barcelona? Could LaLiga Giants Break Unspoken Agreement?

PSG training for Champions League restart

The Champions League restart is scheduled for August, and PSG are reportedly optimistic about their chances of winning the Champions League. The Parisians have already qualified for the quarter-finals. The Ligue 1 champions secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund. Going into the second leg with a deficit, PSG managed to successfully turn the tie around to advance to the next stage. Brazilian superstar Neymar led PSG to a 2-0 home victory, with a goal each in both legs. PSG returned to training this week, three months after their last game.

I can’t wait anymore u my love ⚽️❤️ champions league is back 🤪✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/dIDJ4qCh6U — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 17, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus France: Former Marseille President Pape Diouf Dies Due To Coronavirus

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe join PSG training

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Monday, joining the rest of the squad. The Brazil superstar made headlines last week after he returned to France after a 3-month quarantine and straightaway headed to join teammates Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Marquinhos at Saint Tropez. French ace Kylian Mbappe joined the group as well. The 21-year-old recently posted pictures of himself on Instagram along the coast of Monaco.

Also Read: Neymar Loses Lawsuit Over Signing Bonus With Barcelona

PSG also revealed the training routine that will be followed by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the PSG squad. The club website stated that the players will undergo medical and physical tests between Monday and Wednesday. From Thursday, PSG players will start stepping out into small groups, slowly getting themselves up to speed.

Also Read: Neymar Split PSG Teammates In 2 Groups, Married And Unmarried For His Lavish Birthday Bash

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be expected to play a crucial role in the club’s remaining games of the season. In addition to the Champions League, PSG also have two domestic finals left to play. This includes one in the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne and the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon.

PSG sporting director speaks on future of Neymar, Mbappe

The sporting director of PSG, Leonardo Araujo gave an update last week on the future of Kylian Mbappe at the club. Leonardo stated that Kylian Mbappe is 'the future of PSG' and the club is looking to extend the striker's contract. Even Neymar, who has been rumoured to leave the club, looks set to stay at PSG. According to L'Equipe, PSG's star duo will remain at the club due to the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Courtesy: PSG Twitter handle